French Envoy Xavier Chatel Offers Sanctuary To Evacuated Afghan Girl's Pet Mynah

A mynah bird belonging to an Afghan girl, who was evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover, has found a new home with France’s ambassador in Abu Dhabi. In a series of tweets, Ambassador Xavier Chatel informed that he took the little bird, named Juji after the Afghan girl was stopped from taking it on a flight from the UAE to France owing to “sanitary purposes”. As of now, the bird lives at Chatel’s resident, and after days of coaching it has even learnt to say “bonjour”.

"A girl arrived at Al Dhafra airbase, exhausted, with an unusual possession: a bird. She had fought all the way at Kabul airport to bring the treasured little thing with her," Chatel wrote on Twitter.

"For sanitary reasons, the bird could not embark on the plane," he added. "She cried silently. I was moved. I promised to take care of the bird at the residence, feed him. She could visit him anytime and take him back,” he wrote

During that heavy fortnight at the base, I was sleeping 2 or 3 hours a day, so intense was the evacuation organization. On a dizzy interlude I took Juji - the bird's name - to the French residence. This energetic little mynah escaped his box and made a big mess in the car.



3/8 pic.twitter.com/kCeP0uWjnw — Xavier Chatel (@Xavier_Chatel_) October 5, 2021

He hid beneath the seat and wouldn't budge. When I tried to talk him into coming back, the fierce little fellow showed me that if he survived the Kabul airport, I was no match.



4/8 pic.twitter.com/UvcEy1gTXb — Xavier Chatel (@Xavier_Chatel_) October 5, 2021

Juji becomes embassy's mascot

Chatel said that he bought a cage for the bird, fed it, and took it out in the mornings so he could meet other birds. The French envoy added that Juji eventually “loosened” and started to say mysterious things, in a language he couldn’t understand. Chatel said that knowing that mynah birds are renowned for their ability to imitate human speech, he tried to teach him some French, starting with the word “bonjour”.

Chatel said, "So I bought him a nice cage, fed him, took him out in the cool mornings so he could see other birds. He has a girlfriend now - a dove that visits him every day. So he loosened and started, at night, to say mysterious things, in a language we couldn't understand. He spoke!"

“But the thing is: Juji doesn't like men. He frowned at me and looked angrily, while he giggled at females. I went on trying hopelessly my daily bonjour - but sure enough, he wouldn't listen,” Chatel added.

...Or so I thought. Until one day, the (female) manager of the French residence sent me this "Bonjour" that went straight to my heart.



7/8 pic.twitter.com/0k5BIn7hR7 — Xavier Chatel (@Xavier_Chatel_) October 5, 2021

Further, the French ambassador said that the bird’s owner, Alia, had been in contact from Paris and was “so happy to see her bird thus cared for”. "Alia, your bird has become the embassy's mascot, but he is here for you, and if I can, I'll take him personally to you one day," Chatel said.

(Image: Twitter/AP)