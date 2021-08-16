French Foreign Minister Discusses 'dramatic Situation' In Kabul With US Secy Blinken

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the “dramatic situation” in Kabul with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Sunday.

During the telephonic conversation, the two ministers exchanged views on the situation and discussed possible future moves. The discussion came hours after the Afghanistan government announced their surrender to the Taliban. France, just like the USA engaged in the evacuation process of its personnel from the region, soon after the takeover.

“Today in the evening, I phoned my counterpart, Secretary of State Blinken to discuss the dramatic situation in Kabul. We are comprehensively mobilised to ensure safe and quick evacuation of our citizens and representatives of the Afghan civil society, who are facing a threat over their activities,” Le Drian tweeted on Sunday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed that he also held talks about the developments in Afghanistan with the foreign ministers of Australia, Germany and Norway. Countries, including the USA, India and France have asked their diplomats and citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

US President meets officials, discusses evacuation in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden met Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials to discuss the withdrawal of Americans from Kabul. The US President talked to the national security team and senior officials to get updates on the evacuation of US personnel, SIV applicants and other Afghan allies from the war-ridden country.

The US President, who had earlier deflected criticism over the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, urged officials for a swift evacuation process. Several other countries also initiated the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from the southcentral Asian country. Crowds rushed to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan, soon after the Ashraf Ghani government accepted defeat.

Afghan govt surrenders to Taliban, peaceful transfer of power underway

After a 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday surrendered to the Taliban. The militant group is currently assuming control of the Afghan capital and have taken over the presidential palace. The Taliban will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

As incumbent President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital, former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai along with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to manage a peaceful transfer of power.

The development came after the militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only the city's airport as the remaining exit. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government agreed for a peaceful transfer of power, confirming that the government has surrendered.

(Image: AP)