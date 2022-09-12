French Foreign Minister Set To Arrive In India To Discuss Bilateral, International Issues

In a bid to briefly discuss international issues and strengthen bilateral ties between France and India, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will pay a two-day visit to India between September 13 and 15. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, EAM S Jaishankar will hold a meeting with his French counterpart to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

"Ms. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will pay an official visit to India from September 13–15, 2022. During her stay in New Delhi, Ms. Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar on September 14, 2022, on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

During her visit to India, the French Foreign Minister would visit Mumbai to meet with Indian industry leaders as India and France aim to strengthen their partnership in the areas of trade, defense, climate, migration, education, and health, the statement read.

Earlier last month, India and France held consultations on the UN Security Council (UNSC) in Paris and agreed to strengthen their ongoing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, UN peacekeeping, and reformed multilateralism. Also, PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy, and also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security.

France-India ties

It is pertinent to mention here that France and India have worked closely with India to impose sanctions on Pakistan-based terrorist groups and individuals at multilateral bodies. Both nations are also cooperating on issues related to the Indo-Pacific region, where France has around 1.5 million citizens in the island region and 93% of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), or 9 million sq km.

Image: AP