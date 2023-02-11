French-Iranian Fariba Adelkhah Released From Tehran Jail, Paris Calls It 'great Joy'

Fariba Adelkhah, a French-Iranian academic, was released from a prison in Iran after nearly four years of being what France called “unjustly detained,” CNN reported. On Friday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the researcher was released from the Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

“France rejoices at the release this evening of Madame Fariba Adelkhah, researcher at the International Research Centre at Sciences Po who was unjustly detained in Iran in Evin prison,” the Ministry said in a statement, emphasizing that it was “essential” for Adelkhah to be given back all her freedoms “including (being allowed) to return to France if she wishes.”

Adelkhah’s release was celebrated by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who called it a “great joy” on Twitter. Mathias Vicherat, the director of France’s public university Sciences Po, also tweeted, “What joy, what relief to learn of the confirmation of the release of our friend, our colleague, Fariba Adelkhah.”

As per the website of the university, Adelkhah was taken under arrest on June 5, 2019, along with a fellow academic, Roland Marchal. While the latter was released on March 20, 2020, Adelkhah was sentenced to prison for five years on May 16, 2020, on the grounds of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s political system” and “collusion to undermine national security.”

Quel bonheur, quel soulagement d’apprendre la confirmation de la libération de notre amie, de notre collègue #FaribaAdelkhah. Elle vient de quitter la prison d’Evin. Au nom de @sciencespo merci aux autorités françaises pour leur action. @FaribaRoland @francediplo #FreeFariba — Mathias Vicherat (@MathiasVicherat) February 10, 2023

France calls for 'immediate release' of citizens detained in Iran

Following her release on Friday, France demanded the “immediate release” of all the French nationals detained in Iran. Furthermore, the Foreign Minister exhorted her Iranian counterpart to free seven French “hostages." A spokesperson for the Ministry said on Thursday that there was serious concern, especially about the condition of French national Benjamin Brière and French-Irish national Bernard Phelan.

“It is evident that this politics of state hostages carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran is reprehensible and cannot but contribute to a profound degradation in our bilateral relations like the relations of Iran with Europe,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Farhad Meysami, a doctor and rights activist based in Iran, was released from Evin prison after images displaying his poor health and malnourished physique surfaced on social media, sparking outrage.