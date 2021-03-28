French Monks To Sell Stock Of 'artisanal Cheese' Online After Lockdown Affected Sales

How hard can selling cheese be? Well, 19 Trappist monks of a famous French monastery in the heart of Burgundy are taking the help of the internet to sell nearly 4,000 artisanal cheeses, that remain stocked since the Covid-19 lockdown announced in France last year. The Citeaux abbey situated to the south of Dijon that is the birthplace of the Cistercian Catholic order sells the unique artisanal cheese — the raw milk, semi-soft wheels that are so good that they won the silver medal at the International Food and Drink Competition in Lyon, in 2020.

Sales down by 50 percent, internet startup to help the sale of 1-tonne artisanal cheese by next week



However, since the lockdown was imposed, all the hotels and eateries in Burgundy remained shut. These are the places that usually buy all the stock of artisanal cheese. But owing to the pandemic situation, neither has the monastery opened the shops to sell the cheese, nor have there been other ways of selling the unique product. The sales are down to 50 percent referring to which Brother Jean-Claude, the in-charge of marketing at the monastery was quoted by the US daily as saying “We tried explaining to our 75 cows that they needed to produce less milk but they don’t seem to have understood. [sic]” This has led to piling up of the cheese stocks and the monks need to clear out the 2.8 tonnes of cheese before the product gets wasted.



Meanwhile, the monastery has managed to sell around 700 kg of cheese. However, in order to overcome the issues that the monks are facing in the sale of the artisanal cheese, the monastery has now approached internet startup Divine Box. The startup is helping the monks to get their product in the markets of France where they can find more buyers. Currently, the goal set by the monastery is to sell at least 1 tonne of cheese by next Tuesday, while there is a minimum order of two wheels which cost 23 euros ($27) each, with an additional charge for shipping.

