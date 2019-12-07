French National Strike Challenge Emmanuel Macron's Ambition

The challenge thrown to President Emmanuel Macron over his plans for radical pension reform has seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets and key transport services brought to a standstill. The strikes which first began last Thursday have recalled the winter of 1995. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe insisted that the French government would not abandon the plan even if it had to bring it more gradually.

The strike continues

The Prime Minister also said that the government would work with the trade unions to introduce a single point- based pension scheme that would require the French to work for a little longer time and replace dozens of more advantageous plans currently enjoyed by public sector undertakings. The largest strike in the history of France happened in 1995 against the retirement reform plan led by the then Prime Minister Alain Juppé. It occurred in the context of a larger social movement in France.

Read: French Workers Ready For Long Strike To Fight Pension Change

Read: France On Strike: Trains Stuck, Versailles Shut, Unions Firm

The SNCF rail operator has warned that the disruption at the weekend will be at the same level as the last two days. There is only 10-15 per cent of high speed and regional trains running. The Paris metro will also remain severely disrupted with nine lines entirely shut and five partially operating. There are only one driverless and 14 other lines working normally. Apart from this, many cancellations are also expected on the Eurostar and Thalys services. Air travel, which has least been affected by the strikes is expected to return to normal with air traffic now being dropped by the civil aviation authorities. Unions have vowed the second series of mass demonstrations nationwide on Tuesday. There is expected to be a little easing of the transport freezes over the coming days.

Read: Over 100 Jewish Graves Defaced With Nazi Swastikas In France

Read: Iran Accuses France, Germany And UK Of False Missile Claims

The union leaders are scheduled to meet again with the government officials over the pension reform on Monday. While most of the earlier rallies were peaceful, some of the protestors smashed windows, threw stones and set one construction trailer on fire. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse them off. The Thursday strike left dozen people arrested and three journalists injured.





