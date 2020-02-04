French Parliament Passes Landmark Law Banning Destruction & Disposal Of Unsold Goods

French Parliament passed an anti-waste law last week which will prohibit designer clothes and luxury goods companies from destroying unsold or returned consumer products. Such products include electrical items, hygiene products, and cosmetics among others directing the companies to reuse, recycle, and redistribute.

The government claimed that the legislation is first of its kind in the world which will also phase out the use of single-use plastics and encourage the sale of medications in individual doses. France has already banned supermarkets from throwing away unsold foods and forced them to donate them to charities.

According to French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe’s office, more than $700 million worth consumer products get destroyed or thrown away every year in the country. The law not only encourages the sale of loose foods to customers but also directs manufacturers, who use plastic in their products, to publish the details about the presence of endocrine disruptors.

The bill, containing 130 articles, aimed at promoting circular economy was adopted after the lower house, Assemblée Nationale, passed it and the upper house, the Sénat, arrived at an agreement. The bill forces producers, importers and distributors to donate unsold products except those posing health or safety risk.

Reduction in single-use plastic

The law aims at reducing the use of single-use plastic by 50 per cent and all plastic recyclable in the next five years. It will also prohibit the use of plastic containers by fast-food restaurants and takeaways in the next three years. The law has a ‘polluter pays’ clause under which the companies have to finance the destruction of waster created by them.

However, French politician Arash Derambarsh reportedly said that the law was full of good intentions but was half-hearted. Derambarsh was behind the 2016 law which forced supermarkets to donate usable unsold products instead of dumping it. The 40-year-old politician said that the new law does not have the provision to punish people for violating it.

