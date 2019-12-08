French PM Says Govt 'determined On Pension Reform', Protest Continues

The Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe has said on December 8 that the country's government is 'determined to take pension reform to its completion'. As France witnessed the fourth day of paralysed transport systems amidst protests, Philippe further said that the concerns of the people will be addressed. The French PM told the weekly publication that if the present government fails to implement 'thorough, serious, and progressive reform' now, it will later be done by someone else and it might be 'brutal'. Philippe will reportedly present a detailed pension reform plan on December 11.

Read - France: Suspect Drinks Pesticide In A Suicide Attempt After His Conviction

The Deputy Environment Minister of France, Emmanuel Wargon has also told local radio that the government will remain flexible about both, the timeline and the implementation of the reforms. However, recently more than a million citizens took on the streets to protest against the overhaul pension system. Wargon has also said that a date would be set to implement the proposed changes and the pension rights of the people will be calculated proportionally. However, the striking transport workers, air traffic controllers, teachers, firefighters, lawyers, and other groups fear that either they will have to work longer or receive reduced pensions under the new plans.

Read - France’s Macron Faces Decisive Test Over Economic Policies

Major landmarks also closed

The CGT union count of the protestors is 1.5 million while the government interior ministry put it as 8,06,000. The organiser of the protest Nous Toutes said that the march has brought together 1,00,000 people on the streets while there are 1,50,000 protesters throughout France. During a rally in Paris, the head of the Force Ouvriere union said that such a turnout hasn't been seen in a very long time.

Read - Businessman Buys Nazi Items; Plans To Donate To Jewish Group

As a result of the protest, the Eiffel Tower and the Orsay museum were shut while the Louvre, Pompidou Centre and some other museums warned that some wings and exhibits were closed. 90 per cent of France’s high speed trains TGV trains and regional lines were cancelled as well as 30 per cent of Air France domestic flights and 15 of short-haul international flights were axed. The roads have been blocked in several cities including the port of Le Havre on the Atlantic coast.

Read - France On Strike: Trains Stuck, Versailles Shut, Unions Firm

Read - Over 100 Jewish Graves Defaced With Nazi Swastikas In France

(With inputs from agencies)