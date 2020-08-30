French President Condemns Magazine's Depiction Of Black MP As Slave Amid Nationwide Fury

French President Emmanuel Macron led nationwide fury on August 29 after a French magazine depicted a black lawmaker as a slave. Reportedly, the French presidency stated that Macron called the legislator, Danielle Obono from the far-left party France Unbowed, and expressed denunciation by calling out any form of racism.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex also slammed the magazine’s portrayal of black lawmaker as a slave. Castex took to Twitter on August 29 and criticised the magazine by “calling for clear condemnation” and told Obono that she had the government’s backing. He also went on to say that he shares the “indignation” of lawmaker Obono.

Many other French government officials also decried the magazine. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti called out the ultra-conservative magazine on the micro-blogging site, by saying he “hates it.”

Obono also took to Twitter to call out the racist depiction of her as a slave in the magazine. Check out her tweet here:

The junior minister for equality and the only Black member of the French government, Elisabeth Moreno, also denounced the magazine on the micro-blogging site, writing that she doesn’t share Obono’s ideas but offers her full support.

A similar refrain came from an official from France's far-right National rally party, Wallerand de Saint-Just, who called out the portrayal and said the story was "in absolute bad taste.”

French magazine portrays black MP as slave

The French magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, portrayed Obono as a slave with chains and an iron collar around her neck to illustrate an imaginary story. Reportedly, the portrayal of the lawmaker as a slave has triggered uproar, prompting anti-racism activists to consider legal ways to counter the rising hate speech in the nation. The anti-racism body called SOS Racisme condemned hate speech against African and Arab politicians and said it was contemplating what legal measures could be taken to respond to this.

The magazine, which caters to the readers on the right and far right apologised after being decried by several government officials for using racial slur against the lawmaker. As per reports, the magazine’s deputy editor Tagdual Denis stated that the image was not intended to hurt Obono and refuted claims that it was an attention-getting tactic. He reportedly added that he regrets the image that the magazine is being painted on social media due to the controversy.

Denis also stated that they are always accused of racism and they are politically incorrect, saying that it's in their DNA. As per reports, several protests have taken place in France in June and July against racial slur and colonial and police brutality, stirred by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

