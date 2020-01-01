French President Macron Wants Strong Ties With Post-Brexit Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron, on December 31, said that he wants a strong relationship with the United Kingdom post-Brexit. In New Year’s Eve address to the nation, Macron said that the departure of Britain from the European Union is a test for France and he will strive to maintain a solid relationship between the two countries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31 after the Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’ and won 365 seats out of 650.

Macron on pension reform

During the address, the French President also touched upon the proposed pension reform that attracted massive protest across the country. Macron called the pension reform “justice and social progress project” and said that it will be completed. He also tried to allay the fears of citizens saying the government will find a way to a rapid compromise with trade union organizations.

“I also understand how the decisions taken can sometimes collide, give rise to fear and opposition. Do we have to give up changing our country and our daily life? No. Because it would be abandoning those whom the system has already abandoned,” tweeted Macron on the New Year’s Eve. He acknowledged that changes often shake things up but further added, “concerns cannot lead to inaction because there is too much to do”.

Macron wants to move away from the system of dozens of pension schemes to a universal points-based pension system, aimed at rewarding employees based on their daily work. Unions are unhappy with the pension reforms since they are being forced to retire later or avail reduced pensions. The official retirement age in France is currently 62 but according to the new plan, anyone retiring before 64 will get a lower pension.

