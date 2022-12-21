French Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj To Be Released From Jail In Nepal

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Wednesday ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj on the ground of his age. Sobhraj was lodged at a jail in Nepal since 2003 on charges of murdering two American tourists. The top court has also ordered the deportation of the French serial killer within 15 days of his release.

Apart from the murders of American tourist Connie Jo Boronzich (29) and his girlfriend Canadian Laurent Carrière (26) in 1975, the Frenchman allegedly used a fake passport to enter the country.

Notably, Charles Sobhraj had been serving in Kathmandu's Central Jail for the last 19 years and was sentenced to 21 years of imprisonment -- 20 years for murdering US citizens and one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 for using a fake passport.

How was Sobhraj arrested?

Following the murder of the two American tourists in 1975, Charles Sobhraj was arrested by the police in 2003 after he was spotted outside a casino in Nepal and a newspaper published his photograph.

After his arrest, the police lodged two separate murder cases against Sobhraj in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur. Earlier in 2010, Nepal's Supreme Court supported the life sentence slapped on the French killer by the Kathmandu District Court.