Fresh Clashes On Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Leaves Three People Dead, Two Injured

Armenia's Defense Ministry informed on Wednesday that nearly three troops were killed and two more were wounded in the Armenia-Azerbaijan clash on the border between the two ex-soviet nations. Over decades ago, the dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region began between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both the countries blame each other for the beginning of the dispute. Azerbaijan claimed that Armenian forces opened fire at first on the Kalbajar section of the border. While the Armenian Military claimed that Azerbaijan Military has started attacking its personnel.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry said, "The Azerbaijani side has been deliberately initiating escalation." While Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said in turn, “The responsibility for aggravating the situation by committing another provocation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia.”

Nagorno-Karabakh region lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The war of words between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The dispute on the border has started simmering down since May when Armenia protested what it described as an incursion by Azerbaijani troops into its territory. Whereas, Azerbaijan insisted that its forces were deployed to its own territories in the area where the border has yet to be terminated. In the wake of the clashes on Wednesday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry urged Armenia “to stop military provocations and start negotiations on the delimitation of the two-state borders". However, Armenia's Foreign Ministry vowed to “use all its military-political tools in accordance with international law” in response “to the use of force by Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia".

Later on Wednesday, Russia proposed a move in which both the countries decided to cease the hostilities on the border. The Russian Capital, Moscow brokered a peace deal to end the six weeks of fighting over the region. The Russia-brokered truce allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas, which Armenia-backed separatists controlled for more than 25 years. Reportedly, more than 6,000 people were killed in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

(With AP inputs)

(IMAGE: AP)