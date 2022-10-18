Fresh Protests Erupt In Iran As Schoolgirl Killed For 'denying' To Sing Pro-regime Anthem

Crackdown on anti-hijab protests in Iran has now led to a Iranian schoolgirl being beaten to death by Iranian security services for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem, in the province of Ardabil, as per reports in The Guardian. The incident occured reportedly when her school was raided last week, which has led to a further intensification of anti-hijab protests around Iran. The Iranian schoolgirl Arsa Panahi (16) was studying at Shahed girls high school in Ardabil, as per the information disclosed by Coordinating Council of Iranian Teacher's Trade Associations.

The security forces demanded that the students sing an anthem dedicated to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. When the students refused to sing this anthem, the Iranian security forces started beating the student. According to the reports, many students had to be hospitalised and Arsa Panahi died while being treated for her injuries.

Iranian officials deny responsibility

Iranian officials have denied that the actions of security forces led to the 16-year-old's death. A wide scale crackdown on Iranian schools began last week when videos of schoolgirls refusing to wear hijab emerged on the social media, along with chants of 'death to the dictator', as per reports from The Economist. Iranian security officials have barged into classrooms to violently crackdown on the protestors.

Iranian teacher's union calls for education minister's resignation

Iran's Teacher's Union has condemned the raids by Iranian security forces, calling them "brutal and inhumane", adding that the nation's education minister, Yousef Nouri, should resign. Reports of 16-year-old Panahi's death have led to more schoolgirls joining the protest movement. A 19-year-old girl named Nargis (name changed for safety) has said to The Guardian that she will continue to protest. Nargis has been reportedly hit with rubber bullets on her back and legs. “I don’t have a single relative in Ardabil, but with this brutal crackdown on our sisters, who were just 16 years old, they’ve awakened the whole nation. We never knew we were so united – across the Baloch regions as well as the Kurdish regions. The world has heard about Nika, Sarina and Asra, but there are so many other nameless children who we know nothing about," she said.