Fresh Setback To Trudeau As New Poll Puts Pierre Poilievre As Best Choice For Canada PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a significant popularity slump, with his main rival, Pierre Poilievre, and the Conservative Party gaining momentum, according to the latest opinion poll conducted by Global News. The poll indicates that if an election were held today, the Conservatives, led by Poilievre, could potentially form the next majority government in Canada.

Global News revealed the poll results, showing that four out of ten Canadians view Pierre Poilievre as the best choice for Prime Minister. Furthermore, a staggering 60% of Canadians believe that it is time for Trudeau to step aside as the leader of the Liberal Party and let someone else take the reins into the next election in 2025. The survey, conducted with 1,500 respondents, reflects the sentiments as of September 21.

Notably, the next general elections in Canada are scheduled to take place on or before October 20, 2025.

Allegations thrown at India, a contributing factor?

Interestingly, top government sources in India suggest that Trudeau's recent focus on India, particularly amid the allegations concerning the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in Canada, may be linked to his dwindling popularity among Canadians.

Notably, Trudeau has not provided any concrete evidence to substantiate India's involvement in the incident. India has categorically denied any involvement, with sources speculating that Trudeau's actions may be an attempt to divert attention from domestic challenges such as high inflation and the rising cost of living.

Pierre Poilievre has called upon Justin Trudeau to provide more information about the basis for his statements in Parliament regarding the India-related allegations. Poilievre emphasised that the Prime Minister had not shared additional details privately beyond what he had already stated publicly. In a media address, Poilievre stated, "I think the prime minister needs to come clean with all the facts. We need to know all the evidence possible so that Canadians can make judgments on that."

Poilievre's remarks came in response to the expulsion of an Indian diplomat by Canada, a move that heightened tensions between the two countries. Poilievre stressed the need for more facts, underlining that Trudeau is yet to provide any substantial evidence to support his claims. He echoed the public's demand for transparency, stating, "We want to see more information."

Jagmeet Singh at 22%

The ISPOS poll for Global News indicates that 40% of respondents prefer Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister, while Justin Trudeau trails at 31%, and Jagmeet Singh at 22%. Poilievre's popularity has notably risen by 5 percentage points compared to a survey conducted a year ago. In contrast, Trudeau's approval ratings have stagnated, while Jagmeet Singh's have decreased by four points.

Darrell Bricker, CEO of ISPOS, highlighted the key factors contributing to Canadians' discontent with the current state of affairs. He cited concerns related to the cost of living, access to housing, and inflation as pivotal issues that have weighed heavily on the public's minds. According to Bricker, Canadians are genuinely dissatisfied with the direction the country is heading.