From Australia To NZ, New Year's Celebrations In Full Swing As World Rings In 2023 | Watch

Preparations of lavish celebrations have kickstarted all around the world, with some nations waiting to begin the countdown, and some others already stepping into the next year. Glimpses of the joyous occasion have already started flooding social media, displaying excitement among people who are ready to bid adieu to 2022.

2023 has already begun in the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati, which became the first regions to step into the new year, according to The Mirror. In Scotland, thousands of people will gather to take part in Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

After the Pacific Islands, New Zealand followed suit to celebrate 2023 as thousands of people gathered below the Sky Tower in Auckland for the firework display and the 10-second countdown. For many people all around the world, New Year celebrations come after a big hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to wreck havoc in China.

World breaks out in celebrations to ring in 2023

Images emerging from Sydney display fireworks going off in the air, illuminating the Australian sky in shades of blue, pink, and yellow. It is the "party Sydney deserves," the city's producer of major events and festivals Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we're absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbor for Sydney's world-famous New Year's Eve celebrations,” he added. On the other hand, Melbourne was illuminated with fireworks as families gathered along the Yarra River to witness the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in London, authorities have warned of an “unsettled” New Year weekend for almost all parts of the United Kingdom due to the harsh weather. In a serious and honest message to Britons, UK PM Rishi Sunak said that the country’s problems will "not go away" as it has been hit by a "profound economic impact" due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.