From Breaking Plates To Dropping Balls, 5 Unique New Year Traditions From Around The Globe

The clock striking midnight is a joyous occasion on December 31 each year, when people look back at the year they lived while simultaneously looking forward to what the next year holds. It is also a highly anticipated occasion, which makes it all the way more difficult to plan and decide how to celebrate. If you’re looking to try out fun ways of ringing in the new year, here are some New Year traditions that people from various countries look forward to, and you should too.

Denmark

If you are in the Scandinavian country during New Year’s Eve, chances are that you could hear kitchenware being tossed and getting shattered into pieces. New Year’s tradition in Denmark involves breaking and throwing old plates and utensils as a sign of good luck, according to Glamour.

Greece

The European nation of Greece might be experiencing high sales of onions as the year comes to a close, thanks to its age-old tradition of hanging an onion outside one’s residence after church service to invite fertility and growth, something that an onion masters in due to its tendency to sprout by itself.

England

Britons like to assemble for singing and holding hands as the mighty Big Ben strikes midnight. The sound of the bells of the giant clock reverberates all around. Big Ben, which is the largest four-faced chiming clock in the world, rings every 15 minutes and its sound can be heard within a radius of up to 5 miles.

Ireland

In Ireland, families often celebrate the new year by hitting the walls of their homes with multiple loaves of Christmas bread. The unique tradition is meant to keep evil spirits and bad luck away, and begin the new year with a prosperous start filled with food and happiness.

United States

On New Year’s, crowds of Americans gather at one of the United States’ most popular tourist destinations- Times Square. After assembling, people look forward to the ball-dropping tradition at midnight, when a giant illuminated ball drops, spreading joy, celebration, and love in the air. The tradition traces back to 1904, although it was in 1907 when the New Year’s Eve Ball dropped from the flagpole on top of One Times Square.