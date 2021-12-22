From Colin Powell To Milkha Singh, Remembering Notable People Who Passed Away In 2021

This year, a number of political, entertainment and sports figures who had achieved phenomenal success in their respective fields said goodbye to the whole world. Some of them were died normally, while several of them had a traumatic experience due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In politics or more precisely a man of the diplomatic arena, former US Secretary of State, Colin Powell left the world with his remarkable contribution to the development of the United States. Other political figures the world said goodbye to this year include former US Vice President Walter F Mondale, former South African President FW de Klerk, former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo, and former Danish Prime Minister Poul Schlueter.

While in entertainment, actors Cicely Tyson, Ed Asner, Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer, Olympia Dukakis, Ned Beatty, Jane Powell, Sonny Chiba, Gavin MacLeod, George Segal, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Johnny Briggs and Dustin Diamond; magician Siegfried Fischbacher; Bollywood star Dilip Kumar were among those who left the world in 2021. While in sports figures who died in 2021 include Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, college football coach Bobby Bowden and Olympic swimmer Clara Lamore Walker.

Celebrity deaths 2021: Actors, musicians, athletes & influential people we lost this year

George Whitmore: 89. A member of the first team of climbers to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and a conservationist who devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada.

Larry King, 87. The suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary people helped define American conversation for a half-century.

Paul J. Crutzen, 87. A Dutch scientist who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for his work understanding the ozone hole and is credited with coining the term Anthropocene to describe the geological era shaped by mankind.

Tony Trabert, 90. A five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive.

Prince Philip, 99. The irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life.

Johnny Briggs, 85. A British actor best known for his role as businessman Mike Baldwin in the long-running TV soap opera “Coronation Street."

Clara Lamore Walker, 94. She swam for the U.S. at the 1948 Olympic Games in London, won three national championships, and later in life set hundreds of national and world swimming records in several masters age groups.

Yuan Longping, 90. A Chinese scientist, who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world.

Michael Collins, 90. An Apollo 11 astronaut orbited the moon alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic first steps on the lunar surface.

Milkha Singh, 91. One of India’s first sports superstars and ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete.

Donald Rumsfeld, 88. The two-time defence secretary and a one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unravelled by the long and costly Iraq war.

Jovenel Moise, 53. The Haitian president was a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled for more than four years as the country grew increasingly unstable.

Colin Powell, 84. The trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq.

FW de Klerk, 85. He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule.

Sabah Fakhri, 88. One of the Arab world’s most famous singers, he entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved nearly extinct forms of Arabic music.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP