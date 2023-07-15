Last Updated:

From Guatemala To El Salvador; THESE Central American Countries Facing Unrest: See Pics

Pictures from Central America as the neighbourhood experiences a wave of unrest that is remarkable even for a region whose history is riddled with turbulence.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
The most recent example of political upheaval in Central America is Guatemala as the country heads for a runoff presidential election in August.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
Men who were detained under the state of emergency are transported in a cargo truck, in Soyapango, El Salvador. El Salvador has been radically transformed in the past few years.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
Guatemala is locked in the most troubled presidential election in the country’s recent history.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
A banner emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is waved by a supporter in Managua, Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega is in an all-out crackdown on dissent.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
Migrants line up to take a boat after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama. The nation is headed into presidential elections in May, with simmering frustration.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
The body of a man is illuminated by police flashlights as investigators work a crime scene where an alleged thief & a female passenger died in a shootout during a robbery on a bus in Costa Rica.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
Soldiers patrol the Riviera Hernandez neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, June 27, 2023. President Xiomara Castro took office in 2022 as the first female president of Honduras.

Guatemala - Central America protests July 2023
Belize Prime Minister Johnny Briceño has sought to distance his nation from the monarchy. His nation is one of the few remaining that have ties with Taiwan.

