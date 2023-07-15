From Guatemala To El Salvador; THESE Central American Countries Facing Unrest: See Pics

Quick links:
The most recent example of political upheaval in Central America is Guatemala as the country heads for a runoff presidential election in August.
Men who were detained under the state of emergency are transported in a cargo truck, in Soyapango, El Salvador. El Salvador has been radically transformed in the past few years.
A banner emblazoned with an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega is waved by a supporter in Managua, Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega is in an all-out crackdown on dissent.
Migrants line up to take a boat after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama. The nation is headed into presidential elections in May, with simmering frustration.
The body of a man is illuminated by police flashlights as investigators work a crime scene where an alleged thief & a female passenger died in a shootout during a robbery on a bus in Costa Rica.
Soldiers patrol the Riviera Hernandez neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, June 27, 2023. President Xiomara Castro took office in 2022 as the first female president of Honduras.