From Guns To Alcohol, Countries Decide What’s Essential Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As several countries have imposed a lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, this has left many people contemplating ‘what really is essential’. While healthcare workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food and communications are exempted from lockdowns, some lists of activities are also exempted that reflect national identity or the efforts of lobbyists. From alcohol to guns, countries have included them on the list of essentials as cultural identity is believed to be really important touchstones material markers of certainty and comfort.

List of essentials around the world

According to international media reports, in some US states, gold, guns, and marijuana have been ruled essential. Several US states have deemed pot shops and workers in the market’s supply chain essential as the authorities have emphasised on its medical uses. The officials have reportedly said that it is the very definition of essential as individuals can still access their medicine at this time.

Gun shops, on the other hand, is included in the list. As per reports, Pennsylvania Governor reportedly allowed gun shops to reopen, but only by appointment during limited hours if customers and employees comply with social distancing and other protective measures. There is a lot of variation across US as a national stay-at-home order has not been issued as of yet.

In Britain, alcohol is on the list of essential as soon after the lockdown, supermarkets were running out of beer, wine and spirits. Britain has also issued to close non-essential operations, however, Britons can still get fish and chips and other meals as long as they are carry-out. Similarly, in France, shops specialising in pastry, wine and cheese have been declared essential business.

Meanwhile, in India, the information technology sector has been considered as essential. The whole world is dependent on the internet and due to the lockdown, countless people have been confined to their homes. People need the internet for communication, streaming movies and to play video games online in a bid to keep themselves entertained.

Italy, which has the most stringent rules, have only allowed essential businesses such as food shops and pharmacies to remain open amid the crisis. Israel, on the other hand, has allowed people to gather for outdoor prayers, however, only maximum 10 worshippers standing two feet apart are only allowed. China also allowed the truck drivers delivering food, disinfectant and medical supplies as essential workers.

