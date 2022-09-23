From 'Jaage Ho?' To 'Don't Want To Differ From Indian Govt', Jaishankar Tells Modi Stories

Praising the leadership skills of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that PM Modi has the quality "to handle the consequences of very big decisions." These remarks were made by EAM at a book launch event dedicated to PM Modi held in New York. The book titled "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery" commemorates 20 years of PM Modi in public life and it was launched by EAM Jaishankar on Friday where he spoke on PM's public life and also shared some candid moments.

Narrating his first meet with PM Modi, Jaishankar said that he was the ambassador in China and PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat back then when they met in China. “No question he stood out. And I frankly liked Mr Modi, before I met Modi,”

“He wanted a political briefing, which normally chief ministers are not bothered about, but he gave me an excellent reason. He said, “Look, I’m abroad. I’m from a different political party. But I do not want to say something which is even a millimetre different from what is my national policy,” Jaishankar said during the address.

Pleased to participate in a book discussion on Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery in New York.



Thank Indo American Arts Council for organizing the interaction. pic.twitter.com/XcN3onTdbw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2022

While addressing the event, Jaishankar also recalled the 2016 Mazar-e-Sharif attack that occurred near the Indian consulate in Afghanistan. The Foreign Affairs Minister said, "It was past midnight, and our consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, was under attack. And we were using phones, trying to figure out what happened. All of this was happening, and you’re juggling phones, trying to keep everybody updated. And then, my phone rang. When the Prime Minister calls, there is no caller ID. His first question was, "Jaage ho? (Are you awake?)," he added.

He further said that PM Modi asked him, "what’s happening there?," in response to which the EAM informed the PM that help was on its way and it might take a couple of more hours.

"I told him that it might take a couple of more hours and that I would call up at his office. "Mujhe phone kar dena" (please call me), said the PM to Jaishankar in response.

EAM Jaishankar praises PM Modi's quality of taking big decisions during crisis

Addressing the event, EAM stated that PM Modi has the quality to "handle the consequences of very big decisions, that is a singular quality.” Notably, these remarks were made by Jaishankar on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he will discuss the required reform for the UN Security Council with developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and small islands. Jaishankar will also address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

