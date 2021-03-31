From Japan To France: Cherry Blossom Season Paints Cities In Vibrant Shades Of Pink

Quick links:
The Cherry Blossom or Sakura is a bright pink flower that is synonymous with renewal in many cultures. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather across the world to witness their bloom.
Japan has been celebrating the Cherry Blossom season since 812 AD. The blossoming begins in Okinawa in January, and typically reaches Kyoto and Tokyo at the end of March.
In the French Capital, the bloom starts with tiny dark pink flowers in late February. By April, it accelerates into fluffy full blossoms. People can see it around Eiffel Tower.
Over 200 cherry trees were planted in Denmark's Langelinie Park and since then a Sakura Festival is being held. At the festival, people dive into Japanese culture and artforms.
India celebrates its own International Cherry Blossom Festival in the city of Shillong, Meghalaya. The residents consider the flowers a gift from the Himalayas.
Ornated by Pink and White blooms, the American capital celebrates National Cherry Blossom Festival every year. However, festivities have been scaled down this year due to pandemic.
South Korea celebrate the Jinhae Gunhangje Cherry Blossom festival. The vibrant festival is marked by a beautiful display of pink cherry tree blossoms and lots of local Korean food and culture.