As millions worldwide celebrate the Christmas holiday and observe festivity along with families and friends after another tumultuous year of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the world leaders took to their official social media handles to reflect on the past year and extend festive greetings as they delivered their Christmas messages to the citizens. Restrictions, as compared with the last year 2020, were eased in many countries owing to the vaccination campaign, and families this year could safely gather and businesses could run, although on slashed capacity as many countries have been reeling under the threat of Omicron B.1.1.529 strain.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, French President Emmanuel Macron wished Merry Christmas to the military service members. “To our soldiers, sailors, and airmen, to you, the Christmas night watchmen engaged in operations to protect us, I wish to send you this message. My thoughts and those of the nation are with you,” the French leader said. The White House also greeted the Americans with Merry Christmas wishes, sharing footage of the special ballet performance scheduled for the occasion. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter handle to remind the teachings of Jesus Christ and wish the citizens Merry Christmas.

"We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," wrote PM Modi, adding "Merry Christmas."

UK PM extends Christams greetings, pushes for jabs

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Christmas message said that he hopes people “will enjoy this Christmas this year all the more keenly because of what we had to miss last year.” Johnson then pushed for booster shots amid the Omicron strain spread, as he said: “We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others.” He then continued, “I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighborliness that the people of this country have shown.Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.”

The British leader extended festive greetings to the NHS workers doing their jobs over Christmas and “everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.” Johnson stressed, though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, “there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster.”

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau similarly took his official Instagram handle to wish the Canadians “Merry Christmas!” The Canadian leader stressed that as we celebrate the holidays and head into the new year, “let’s remember that brighter days are ahead - and we’ll reach them together.” Trudeau then extended Christmas greetings as he said “From our family to yours, Hadrien, Ella-Grace, Xavier, Sophie and I wish you joy, health, and love,” while sharing his family’s Christmas photo. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared footage wishing the Australians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali also extended festive greetings taking to his official Twitter handle as he wrote: "Wishing all those worldwide celebrating this day a Merry Christmas and a festive holiday season."