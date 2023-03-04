Last Updated:

'Cruise in style': From Masala Chai To Auto-rickshaw Ride, Here's How Blinken Concluded His G20 India Visit

Blinken tweeted a series of images, one of which showed him getting off an auto rickshaw. Blinken was observed laughing and posing as he exited an auto rickshaw

Vidit Baya
Blinken

During his visit to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rode an auto rickshaw in the national capital. He was in India to attend the G20 FMM which was scheduled for March 1 and 2. He also held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar and took part in the QUAD meeting with his Indian, Japanese and Australian counterparts.

Blinken tweeted a series of images, one of which showed him getting off an auto rickshaw. Blinken was observed laughing and posing as he exited an auto rickshaw while dressed in his suit. 

In a tweet, he wrote, “A pleasure to meet with our staff from USAndIndia, USAndHyderabad, USAndKolkata , USAndChennai , USAndMumbai and their families. I’m deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the US-India strategic partnership."

Blinken says US-India partnership was 'consequential'

US State Secretary Blinken called the US-India partnership “consequential", adding that his visit reflects "the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency." 

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting emphasised on enhancing multilateralism and expanding cooperation in areas such as food and energy security, sustainable development, and others. In order to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian nations as well as to work with the region on solutions to common global challenges, Blinken is scheduled to participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states after his visit.

The C5+1 Ministerial will concentrate on strengthening cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

