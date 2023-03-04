During his visit to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rode an auto rickshaw in the national capital. He was in India to attend the G20 FMM which was scheduled for March 1 and 2. He also held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar and took part in the QUAD meeting with his Indian, Japanese and Australian counterparts.

Blinken tweeted a series of images, one of which showed him getting off an auto rickshaw. Blinken was observed laughing and posing as he exited an auto rickshaw while dressed in his suit.

In a tweet, he wrote, “A pleasure to meet with our staff from USAndIndia, USAndHyderabad, USAndKolkata , USAndChennai , USAndMumbai and their families. I’m deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the US-India strategic partnership."

Who says official motorcades have to be boring? Watch @SecBlinken cruise in style with the longest-serving locally employed staff at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. Our famous #AutoGang 🛺 and their signature "autocade" followed close behind. What an entrance! pic.twitter.com/KbhZPybLy8 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 3, 2023

A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I’m deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/GXEJUJs8aR March 3, 2023

Met with dynamic women civil society leaders today in India. Over cups of masala chai we discussed their important work across India on women's empowerment, recognizing that it enriches and strengthens both our countries. pic.twitter.com/Ad9at43Nrt — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023

Blinken says US-India partnership was 'consequential'

US State Secretary Blinken called the US-India partnership “consequential", adding that his visit reflects "the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency."

The #USIndia partnership is consequential. My visit reflects the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India’s hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency. pic.twitter.com/T71QeBb0NE — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023

The G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting emphasised on enhancing multilateralism and expanding cooperation in areas such as food and energy security, sustainable development, and others. In order to reaffirm the United States' commitment to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Central Asian nations as well as to work with the region on solutions to common global challenges, Blinken is scheduled to participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states after his visit.

The C5+1 Ministerial will concentrate on strengthening cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.