From Meeting Pope To Setting Climate Agenda: Glimpses Of PM Modi's Historic Europe Visit

Quick links:
India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years, PM Modi said on Wednesday after concluding his five-day trip to Europe.
PM Modi's engagements in Rome began with a productive interaction with EU officials where they discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet
On his first day on 29 October, PM Modi paid floral tribute to India's 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi and asserted, "The ideals of the great Bapu reverberate globally."
Surrounded by hundreds, PM Modi after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi took to the job of conversing with the Indian diaspora, as Sanskrit chants, 'Modi, Modi' reverberated in the background.
PM Modi met with his Italian colleague Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Palazzo Chigi. PMO India tweeted that the two leaders had extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties.
"Furthering the community connect," PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through various spheres.
PM Modi had a "warm meeting" with Pope Francis at the Vatican City. Accepting the invitation, Pope Francis said that he is looking forward to visiting India.
PM Modi met world leaders in Rome for the G20 Summit, which is an important multilateral forum for global good.
On the sidelines of G20, PM Modi met several leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British PM Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Italian PM Mario Draghi.
He also met French Prez Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the deliberations. "France shares ambitions in the environment, health and innovation with India," Macron said.
At G20, PM Modi touted India's role as the "pharmacy of the world" in fighting COVID. Urging WHO to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest, he promised that India will produce 5bn doses next year.
PM Modi had a "fruitful meeting" with Singapore's PM in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the full range of the friendly ties between the two nations.
On the 2nd day of the G20, PM Modi, along with other world leaders, visited the Trevi Fountain. The leaders tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been backdrop of many films.
PM Modi also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and engaged in in-depth discussions, reiterating their commitment to maintaining a close strategic partnership.
After a 'fruitful' G-20 summit, PM Modi arrived at Glasgow to attend the COP-26 summit. The Indian community sang 'Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna' after his arrival at the hotel.
PM Modi made the pledge of India cutting its emissions to net-zero by 2070 at the COP26. He revealed India’s ‘Panchamrit’ approach to tackle climate change.
On the sidelines of COP26, PM Modi met with Prince Charles. He dubbed the meeting as a delightful interaction and lauded the "many efforts" of the Prince of Wales towards sustainable development.
PM Modi also met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow. They discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change.
PM Modi had a wonderful meeting with Ukraine's President as well. They reviewed the full range of bilateral relations agreed to strengthen cooperation in commerce, culture and other spheres.