From Missile To Jets, Kim Jong Un Checks Out Russian Military Might In Vladivostok | Pics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un viewed Russian bombers and fighter jets along with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top military officials on Saturday.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un kicked off his Saturday in Russia by visiting the Pacific fleet. 

At the site, he inspected Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles, and a warship. 

It marks the continuation of his trip to the Russian Far East. The visit has sparked concerns from the West. 

Western nations fear that a possible arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow is on the cards to fuel the latter's invasion of Ukraine. 

On Saturday, the North Korean leader arrived in the city of Artyom in his heavily armoured train. 

Earlier this week, he visited a Russian aircraft manufacturing plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. 

Kim is currently in Russia to hold crucial talks with President Vladimir Putin. The two have found an ally in one another amid isolation from the West. 

On Wednesday, he held four-hour-long discussions with Putin and offered complete North Korean support in Russia's "sacred" war. 

Kim's visit to Russia's key military sites hints at what he expects from Moscow in exchange for potentially supplying weapons as the war drags on. 

