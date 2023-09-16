From Missile To Jets, Kim Jong Un Checks Out Russian Military Might In Vladivostok | Pics

Quick links:
It marks the continuation of his trip to the Russian Far East. The visit has sparked concerns from the West.
Western nations fear that a possible arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow is on the cards to fuel the latter's invasion of Ukraine.
On Saturday, the North Korean leader arrived in the city of Artyom in his heavily armoured train.
Kim is currently in Russia to hold crucial talks with President Vladimir Putin. The two have found an ally in one another amid isolation from the West.
On Wednesday, he held four-hour-long discussions with Putin and offered complete North Korean support in Russia's "sacred" war.