From Modi To Biden; World Leaders Fly To Japan To Attend Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's State Funeral

As Japan is holding a rare and controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and others are set to attend the event on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the country has been under tight security measures, especially in the national capital where the ceremony is scheduled. The funeral ceremony will take place amid a strong protest from its own people for scores of reasons including Abe and LDP lawmakers’ connection with the ultra-conservative Unification Church.

In order to avert any untoward situation, the venue and its nearby areas are restricted to only selected people. Notably, the country is following strict measures as it lost its longest-serving leader on the streets in a broad daylight. The state funeral will be attended by representatives from more than 195 countries, international organisations, and territories. Along with Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Tokyo early in the morning, will also attend the mourning ceremony.

Besides, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and British foreign secretary James Cleverly will attend the ceremony.

Why people criticising Shinzo Abe's funeral?

According to the government, more than 4,300 attendants, including foreign dignitaries, Japanese lawmakers, municipal leaders and representatives from business, cultural and other areas, are attending — fewer than the 6,000 invited. However, several opposition leaders and a former minister in the governing party announced to boycott Abe's funeral, questioning the relevance of honouring him as his name landed in several controversies. Some even dubbed the former Japan PM's funeral ceremony a unilateral decision by PM Kishida. They alleged that Kishida wants to please Abe supporters while some claim he wants to butter his "political ambitions".

Moreover, more people poured their support against the funeral as more details emerged about Abe’s and LDP lawmakers’ connection to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church has built close ties with LDP lawmakers over shared interests in conservative causes. People are also criticising the funeral as the country will have to bear a cost of 1.7 billion yen ($11.8 million) for arranging the venue, security, transportation and accommodation for the guests. Opponents say tax money should be spent on more meaningful causes, such as addressing widening economic disparities caused by Abe’s policies.

