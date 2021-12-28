From Myanmar To Afghanistan, Here's How UN Continued To Support Countries In Conflict

Quick links:
Grim ten-year milestone of the Syrian conflict saw the UN Special Envoy for the country, Geir Pedersen, work tirelessly to advance the peace process, amid what he called the “slow tsunami” of crises.
As desperate people of Yemen faced highest levels of acute malnutrition this year, a new UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, was appointed in Sept, with no illusions about difficulty of bringing peace to nation
This year also saw int'l attention turn to Afghanistan following Taliban takeover. UN focus shifted to ensuring that humanitarian support remained as strong as possible as millions faced starvation.
The Tigray region has been the epicentre of fighting in Ethiopia. UN appealed for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to Tigray, and for an end to the deadly attacks on aid workers.
The UN political chief, Rosemary Di Carlo, told UNSC that the future of Ethiopia was now shrouded in “grave uncertainty”, and was affecting the stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.
In Myanmar, following the military coup, the UN called for an urgent international response to prevent the crisis from becoming a catastrophe for the whole of Southeast Asia.
The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned that the situation in Myanmar was a challenge to the stability of the region.
UN-backed attempts to broker peace in Mali, following 2020’s military coup, could not prevent a deteriorating security crisis in 2021.