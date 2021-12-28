Last Updated:

From Myanmar To Afghanistan, Here's How UN Continued To Support Countries In Conflict

While conflicts continued in Syria, Yemen; unrest caused instability in Myanmar, Afghanistan, UN peacekeepers continued to protect those caught up in fighting.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
2021 Year in Review
1/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

Grim ten-year milestone of the Syrian conflict saw the UN Special Envoy for the country, Geir Pedersen, work tirelessly to advance the peace process, amid what he called the “slow tsunami” of crises. 

2021 Year in Review
2/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

As desperate people of Yemen faced highest levels of acute malnutrition this year, a new UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, was appointed in Sept, with no illusions about difficulty of bringing peace to nation

2021 Year in Review
3/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

This year also saw int'l attention turn to Afghanistan following Taliban takeover. UN focus shifted to ensuring that humanitarian support remained as strong as possible as millions faced starvation. 

2021 Year in Review
4/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

The Tigray region has been the epicentre of fighting in Ethiopia. UN appealed for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to Tigray, and for an end to the deadly attacks on aid workers. 

2021 Year in Review
5/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

The UN political chief, Rosemary Di Carlo, told UNSC that the future of Ethiopia was now shrouded in “grave uncertainty”, and was affecting the stability of the entire Horn of Africa region. 

2021 Year in Review
6/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

In Myanmar, following the military coup, the UN called for an urgent international response to prevent the crisis from becoming a catastrophe for the whole of Southeast Asia. 

2021 Year in Review
7/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener warned that the situation in Myanmar was a challenge to the stability of the region.

2021 Year in Review
8/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

UN-backed attempts to broker peace in Mali, following 2020’s military coup, could not prevent a deteriorating security crisis in 2021.

2021 Year in Review
9/9
IMAGE: UN/WEBSITE

UN peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, warned that ‘blue helmets’, and the Malian Defence and Security Forces, continue to suffer repeated attacks and significant losses. 

Tags: UN, WHO, UNICEF
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Cash strapped Afghanistan battles its worst economic crisis under Taliban

In Pics: Cash strapped Afghanistan battles its worst economic crisis under Taliban
IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE

IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels compete to win title of most beautiful in UAE