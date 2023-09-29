Last Updated:

From 'Naatu Naatu' To Car Puja Ceremony: The Love Affair Of South Korea’s Envoy With India

South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok openly celebrates India's culture, dancing to 'Naatu Naatu' and praising the recent G20 Summit in Delhi.

South Korea envoy to India

South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, visited the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit | Image: X/RokEmbIndia


In a heartwarming display of cultural fusion, South Korea’s Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, recently posted a video on Tuesday capturing a priest performing 'pooja' for his brand-new Hyundai Genesis (GV80) car, the official vehicle of the South Korean Ambassador. Describing the moment as the "efforts to understand and respect Indian culture bearing fruit," Jae-bok's gesture resonated with millions, showcasing his deep appreciation for Indian traditions.

Rounds in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

Even ahead of the G20 Summit under India’s presidency, Jae-bok took to social media on September 6 to share his explorations of Delhi's iconic landmarks. From the majestic India Gate to the vibrant Khan Market and the grand Bharat Mandapam, the envoy immersed himself in the cultural richness of the national capital, giving followers a glimpse into his vibrant journey.

Mythological ties and the Ramayana connection

In a recent event, Ambassador Chang Jae-bok shed light on the mythological ties between South Korea and India. Drawing a connection between Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Korea, he spoke of a legend dating back 2,000 years about an Indian princess marrying a Korean king. Expressing his belief in a shared cultural heritage, Jae-bok hinted at South Korea's active participation in the inauguration of the Ram Temple if invited by the Indian Government.

Congratulatory message on Chandrayaan 3 success

The South Korean envoy also extended his congratulations to India and ISRO for the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 near the south side of the Moon on August 23. He commended the achievement, asserting, “A historic moment that shows the strength of Indian innovation which resonates around the world.”

Grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' with Ram Charan

Breaking cultural barriers with a rhythm, Ambassador Chang Jae-bok went viral earlier in June after dancing to the tunes of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu.' The infectious energy of his performance alongside actor Ram Charan at a G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir captured the essence of the enduring Indo-Korean friendship.

Chang Jae-bok's charismatic embrace of Indian culture has indeed forged a unique bond, earning him admiration and affection from the Indian populace. His multifaceted expressions of goodwill continue to strengthen the ties between South Korea and India, adding a delightful chapter to the story of diplomatic relations.

