The United States prompted global condemnation after the country's Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling of 1973 that granted the right to abortion for nearly five decades. From former US President Barack Obama to the United Nations (UN), from French President Emmanuel Macron to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaders and agencies from across the globe have expressed solidarity with women in the US. Canadian President Justin Trudeau even termed the news “horrific”.

On Friday, US Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, which was a significant decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the country at least 50 years ago. Decrying the move, former US President Barack Obama called the decision an attack on the essential freedoms of millions of citizens. Trudeau expressed concerns for the women in the US and said “my heart goes out to the millions” and noted that the “fear and anger” would be unimaginable.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron also averred that abortion is women’s “fundamental right” and called for it to be protected. He went on to express solidarity with women and said that the US Supreme Court’s ruling “undermined” the liberties of females. Additionally, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “Watching the removal of a woman's fundamental right to make decisions over their own body is incredibly upsetting. Here in New Zealand we recently legislated to decriminalize abortion and treat it as a health rather than a criminal issue."

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose liberties are being undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that the US SC ruling was a “big step backwards”. During a news conference, Johnson said, “I think it’s a big step backwards … I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does.” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also echoed similar remarks as the British PM and termed the step “backwards for women’s rights”.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that “women must be able to decide freely about their lives”. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama also joined the international condemnation and said on Friday, “I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land - a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his concerns over the “signal” that US SC ruling on women’s abortion rights sent to the world. Taking to Twitter, Croo said that “banning abortions never leads to fewer abortions” but only triggers “unsafe abortions”.

Very concerned about implications of @USSupremeCourt decision on #RoeVWade and the signal it sends to the world.



Banning abortion never leads to fewer abortions, only to more unsafe abortions.



Belgium will continue to work with other countries to advance #SRHR everywhere. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) June 24, 2022

United Nations (UN) human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that the US court’s decision was a “major setback” and a “huge blow to women’s human rights and gender equality”. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that restricting abortion access does not stop people seeking the procedure, “it only makes it more deadly”.

Dujarric told the reporters on Friday, “Sexual and reproductive health and rights are the foundation of a life of choice, empowerment and equality for the world’s women and girls…Restricting access to abortion does not prevent people from seeking abortion, it only makes it more deadly.”

I’m concerned and disappointed with the overturning of #RoeVsWade. It’s both reducing women’s rights and access to health care. https://t.co/pGuR79G8xr — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 24, 2022

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had more expectations from the US when it came to the protection of women’s rights. Expressing dismay, Tedros said, “I am very disappointed, because women’s rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights”.

US Supreme Court scraps abortion rights

Sending shock waves to the world and prompting criticism against the US from its closest allies, US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of a stringent Mississippi abortion law and overturned the landmark 1973 ruling of the Roe V Wade. The ruling will not result in almost an immediate ban on abortions, with some exceptions. Even US President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken decried the ruling.

At the White House, Biden said, “It’s a sad day for the court and for the country.” He urged voters to make it a defining issue in the November elections, declaring, “This decision must not be the final word.” Blinken stressed that his agency is “fully committed” to helping provide access to reproductive health services in the world and its employees.

Image: AP