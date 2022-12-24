From Omu Tumo To Roast Potatoes, Here's List Of Christmas Delicacies From Around The World

People around the world are gearing up to munch on the Christmas delights to make their Holiday season even merrier. While some feast on delicious cookies and pastries others find comfort in devouring rice balls and chicken. While it is the gifts that are considered one of the most anticipated events of Christmas, the delicious Christmas meals easily take the second spot. Overall, different countries celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in different ways

Here’s a list of Christmas dishes, people devour all around the world:

United Kingdom

People in the UK look forward to celebrating Christmas for numerous reasons. The Britons also get a unique address from their British Monarch. According to the British Study center, one of the most popular dishes in the Uk during the Christmas season is the good old Turkey. Along with this, the Brits are also known to eat Roast Potatoes, Yorkshire Pudding, Cranberry Sauce, etc. Another interesting dish incorporated into British Christmas dinners is Pigs in the Blanket. These are small sausages that are wrapped in bacon and often surround the turkey when it's served.

China

The people of China have their unique way of celebrating the merry season. Although the Chinese don’t celebrate Christmas in an elaborate fashion like the western world, they do get festive this time of the year. They hang their lights and have their own version of Holiday cheer. According to Christmas.lovetoknow.com the Chinese feast comprises roast pork, jiaozi or Chinese Dumplings, spring rolls, Huoshao (baked roll with or without stuffing), etc.

Germany

The Germans are known for celebrating Christmas in a very elaborate fashion. During the Holiday season, the German Christmas market Weihnachtsmärkte lights up in its full glory. According to Germanfoods.org, the traditional Christmas dinner in Germany features duck, goose, rabbit, or a roast. The german delicacies also include apple and sausage stuffing, red cabbage, and potato dumplings. One of the highlights of the German dinner is Christmas Stollen, which is also considered one of the best Christmas pastries in the world.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas in Germany without a Stollen cake. The original is from Saxony, but in Iserlohn near Dortmund, they like to mature Stollen in caves (Dechenhöhle). In this age-old tradition, the taste of Stollen is elevated to a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/DKix0gAXZP — Visit Germany (@VisitGermanyUK) December 17, 2022

Brazil

While in the US and other western countries, people devour the Christmas meal on the 25th, Brazilians, on the other hand, serve their delicious meal late at night on Christmas eve. According to Texas de Brazil, one of the central dishes of the Brazilian Christmas Dinner is typically a “Chester chicken”. The special variety of Chicken is believed to have a high percentage of breast and thigh meat. Some of the other dishes include Bolinhos de bacalhau (Brazilian fried croquettes), Christmas-pumpkin pie, pecan pie, etc. In beverages, Brazilians like to have mulled wine or spiked hot chocolate and eggnog.

Norway

The Scandinavian country is known for its peculiar Christmas meal. According to Metro UK, the Norwegians dine on roasted sheep heads which grace the centerpiece of a Christmas meal. The sheep head is known as Smalahove, the dish is soaked, dried, and salted during its preparations.

Ghana

Omo Tuo is a popular dish in Ghana during the Christmas season. The meal comprises rice balls with chicken and fish in palm nut soup. The rice balls have to be pounded for a very long time so that they can bring out the rich flavours incorporated into the meal.