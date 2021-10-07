From 'Paradise' To 'Afterlives', Here Are Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah's Best Works

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on October 7 that novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents."

Gurnah was born on one of Zanzibar's islands and came to England as a refugee in the 1960s. He began writing about his experiences as a refugee when he was 21 years old and lived in exile in England. The identity and self-image of his itinerant characters are central to his representation of the refugee experience, in his works. Despite the fact that Swahili was his native tongue, English became his literary weapon.

His characters find themselves in an ambiguous and unstable situation between the life that was and the life that is emerging — a schism between cultures and continents that can never be resolved — perhaps based on his own experiences.

The characters in his works are more frequently based in Tanzania. While his writing dates back to his exile period, Gurnah's works are about his relationship with the place he left behind — his country of Zanzibar, Tanzania — which means that memory is crucial to the genesis of his work. Here are some of his notable works:

Paradise: The novel was nominated for both the Whitbread Prize as well as Booker Prize for Fiction. The novel Paradise was the deciding factor for Gurnah winning the Nobel Prize Literature 2021. Yusuf, a little child born in the imaginary Tanzanian town of Kawa around the start of the 20th century, is the protagonist of the novel. This breakthrough novel of Abdulrazak Gurnah was described as 'beautiful, many-layered, violent and strange.'

Afterlives: Afterlives, his most recent novel, is about Ilyas, a little child abducted by German colonial troops and returned to his village after years of war against his own people. Gurnah's work is powerful because of his ability to deconstruct Manichean divides of foes and allies, uncover hidden histories, and illustrate the dynamic nature of identity and experience.

Desertion: Rashid and Amin's vocals evoke a wistful memory of a colonial upbringing. Even Rashid's abandonment of his roots could be interpreted as an allegory for the author's departure from his nation, while the latter is more of an estrangement than a desertion. The novel's depiction of significant cultural disparities in colonised East Africa perfectly captures the "gulf between civilizations and continents."

Admiring Silence: His fifth novel tells the narrative of a person who immigrated from Zanzibar to England, where he was educated, became a teacher, and got married. A return visit to his country of birth two decades later has a tremendous impact on his attitude towards himself and his spouse.

Gurnah's works recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world. Take for instance, Memory of Departure (1987), which speaks of a failed uprising, to his most recent work, the 'magnificent' Afterlives (2020).

Everything in Gurnah's literary cosmos is altering — memories, names, and identities. This is most likely due to the fact that his project is never truly finished. In all of his writings, an unending exploration propelled by intellectual enthusiasm is evident.

Gurnah's skillfully crafted narratives lead up to a hard-won realisation. Gurnah is a deserving Nobel laureate, having gone from being a 21-year-old student who arrived in Britain from Zanzibar to being a professor and teacher who has directly impacted hundreds of lives, to being a novelist who has indirectly influenced the thoughts and views of millions.

