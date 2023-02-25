Last Updated:

From Receiving A Grand Welcome To Meeting PM Modi, Germany's Scholz India Visit In Pics

Scholz, who arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday, also discussed with Modi ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Olaf Scholz visit to India
1/16
Instagram/MEA India

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday arrived in India to expand overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy, trade, investment. 

Olaf Scholz visit to India
2/16
Instagram/MEA India

Scholz held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:45 am, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and ways to boost bilateral ties.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
3/16
Instagram/MEA India

It is Scholz's first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post, according to PTI. 

Olaf Scholz visit to India
4/16
Instagram/MEA India

After he held talks with PM Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from war in Ukraine. 

Olaf Scholz visit to India
5/16
ANI

German Chancellor called on President Droupadi Murmu. 

Olaf Scholz visit to India
6/16
Instagram/MEA India

PM Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” he said. 

Olaf Scholz visit to India
7/16
Instagram/MEA India

It is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with PM Modi since taking office in 2021, underlining Germany’s interest in reaching out to Delhi.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
8/16
Instagram/MEA India

PM Modi said the business delegation accompanying Scholz was firming up agreements with India in digital technology, the telecommunication sector and diversification of supply chains.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
9/16
Instagram/MEA India

Scholz reiterated that Germany welcomes skilled workers from India, especially in information technology and software industries.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
10/16
Instagram/MEA India

“We want to benefit from the Indian talent employed in Germany in the industrial sector,” he said.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
11/16
Instagram/MEA India

India is set to receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy under agreements the two sides signed in May last year.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
12/16
Instagram/MEA India

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat this afternoon.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
13/16
AP

Developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war, Scholz said, adding India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
14/16
AP

Olaf also said that Germany wants to get India to support on Western efforts related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
15/16
MEA

PM Modi gifted Meghalaya and Nagaland's culture and craftsmanship to German Chancellor Scholz.

Olaf Scholz visit to India
16/16
AP

The two-day visit will also take Scholz to India’s information technology hub Bengaluru on Sunday.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Joe Biden in Poland assures Ukraine of the West's support to face Russia

In Pics: Joe Biden in Poland assures Ukraine of the West's support to face Russia
In Pics: Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader? List of top contenders

In Pics: Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader? List of top contenders