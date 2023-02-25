From Receiving A Grand Welcome To Meeting PM Modi, Germany's Scholz India Visit In Pics

Quick links:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday arrived in India to expand overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy, trade, investment.
Scholz held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 11:45 am, covering the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and ways to boost bilateral ties.
It is Scholz's first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post, according to PTI.
After he held talks with PM Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from war in Ukraine.
PM Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy. “India is ready to make its contribution to any peace initiative,” he said.
It is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with PM Modi since taking office in 2021, underlining Germany’s interest in reaching out to Delhi.
PM Modi said the business delegation accompanying Scholz was firming up agreements with India in digital technology, the telecommunication sector and diversification of supply chains.
Scholz reiterated that Germany welcomes skilled workers from India, especially in information technology and software industries.
“We want to benefit from the Indian talent employed in Germany in the industrial sector,” he said.
India is set to receive $10.5 billion in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy under agreements the two sides signed in May last year.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat this afternoon.
Developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war, Scholz said, adding India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas.
Olaf also said that Germany wants to get India to support on Western efforts related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
PM Modi gifted Meghalaya and Nagaland's culture and craftsmanship to German Chancellor Scholz.