From Roe V Wade Reversal To Scrapping Of Korean Age System, Here Are 2022’s Major Reforms

With the global population reaching over 8 billion, the year 2022 was as eventful as it can get. From the Russia-Ukraine war to the demise of the longest-serving British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, 2022 has seen it all. In the midst of all the chaos, the year also witnessed the introduction and codification of several monumental laws all around the world.

Whether it is governments codifying same-sex marriage or snatching abortion rights from women, the year 2022 witnessed several ups and downs throughout its course. From Indonesia to the US, policymakers and courts all around the world made several historic judgments, which were either celebrated or criticized. Here is a list of eventful and historic reforms that brought joy and disappointments in 2022.

US Supreme Court overturns Roe V Wade

On June 24, the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision which was the basis for establishing constitutional rights to abortion in the US. According to CNBC, the decision to overturn Roe v Wade came in a 6-3 vote in favor of the overturn. Since 1973, the landmark judgment permitted American women to have abortions within the first two trimesters of Pregnancy. The decision was considered outrageous since it enabled states to severely restrict or completely outlaw abortion rights for women. The historic judgment was overturned by a very conservative Supreme Court during its judgment in the Mississippi case called Dobbs Vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The decision led to an eruption of countrywide protest, where many women called out the Supreme Court for curbing the rights over their own bodies. Even US President Joe Biden condemned the decision and urged for federal laws to restore abortion rights. In July, thousands marched to the White House for abortion rights since it guaranteed abortion access to American women for nearly 50 years. The slogan, “We won’t go back” was heard all across the country following which Biden signed a presidential order to boost the protection of abortion rights to some extent. However, the presidential order was limited in nature and didn’t manage to fully restore the abortion rights which were earlier ensured by Roe v Wade.

Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

On December 6, the Indonesian parliament approved a new criminal code that banned sex outside of marriage. The conservative decision was passed with the support of all political parties in the country and also prohibited American couples from living together. The new law prompted protests in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital and several Human Rights activists called the law “absurd”. Through the new law, the Indonesian Parliament made it clear that sex outside marriage will carry a jail term of up to one year. However, Bali governor Wayan Koster assured that the Indonesian ban will pose no risk to the tourists since many worried that the reform could impact tourism to the country.

Indian Supreme court prohibits ‘two finger test’ for rape survivors

On October 31, the Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgment in which it ruled that any person who conducts a “two-finger test” shall be guilty of misconduct. In the landmark and pathbreaking judgment, the court held that such tests “re-victimizes and re-traumatizes” rape survivors. “Any person who conducts the “two-finger test” or per vaginum examination in contravention of the directions of this court shall be guilty of misconduct”, the court stated in the judgment. The Indian top court also directed the governments to review medical school curricula, to ensure that the banned test is not prescribed procedures for medical students.

Cuba referendum for same-sex marriage

In a countrywide referendum held in September, the people of Cuba approved a sweeping “family law” code that will allow same-sex couples in the country to marry each other and adopt children. According to Npr, the law was approved by 66.9% to 33.1% votes in the country. The new code also allowed surrogate pregnancies, broader rights for grandparents, and measures against gender violence. The decision came as a surprise since the country faced strong opposition from the growing evangelical movement in Cuba.

South Korea changes the traditional way of counting age

On December 8, the South Korean Parliament decided to let go of the two traditional ways of counting age and decided to continue with the international age system. The two scrapped methods also include the popular “Korean Age” system. The country is all set to follow the International standards of counting age from June 2023. According to the BBC, the move was taken by the South Korean administration to reduce the confusion surrounding the calculation of the age of people in Korea. Prior to this South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asserted that the traditional way of calculating age created “unnecessary social and economic costs”. Hence it looks like South Koreans are about to gain younger.

Codification of same-sex and interracial marriage in the US

On December 13, US President Joe Biden signed the legislation codifying same-sex and interracial marriage in the US. The legislation was passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, protecting the rights of Americans to marry anyone, irrespective of gender and race. The move came after the rise in worries that the Supreme Court with a conservative majority can scrap the 2015 law, that protected same-sex marriage in the country. The country witnessed the first legal marriage of same-sex couples in 2004, back then only 30% of Americans supported the cause. Things have changed since then, in June, Gallup reported that around 70% of Americans supported same-sex marriage, and the figures marked a new milestone in this endeavor.

There were many such monumental decisions taken by legislators and courts around the world. While some created history in their own way, others were criticised for taking the system a few steps backward instead of forward.