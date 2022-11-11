From Taiwan To North Korea: Top Agendas For Biden & Jinping's Much Awaited Meet At G20

US President Joe Biden is set to meet his Chinese counterpart on Monday at the upcoming G20 summit. This will be the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since Joe Biden became the President of the United States, the White House announced.

The US President hopes that the meeting will allow him to build a “floor” to enhance the bilateral relations between the two nations. However, President Biden will bring up US concerns, including the Taiwan issue and human rights, a senior White House official said on Thursday, reported the Guardian.

As per a statement by Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House spokesperson, “The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication,” as well as how to “responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges”.

What’s on the agenda?

The meeting between the two presidents will see discussions on some key issues such as the Taiwan issue, human rights, and North Korea. Tensions between the US and China had flared in August after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island. The visit prompted China to conduct large-scale live-fire military drills in the vicinity of Taiwan. National Security Adviser to the White House, Jake Sullivan has stated that the US would brief Taiwan on the results of Biden’s meeting with President Xi Jinping, aiming to make Taipei feel “secure and comfortable” about the support from the US.

Moreover, China’s alleged genocide of the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province may also be discussed. The United States had labelled China’s actions against the Uyghur community as ‘genocide’ citing the report by the United Nations. The UN report by Michelle Bachelet detailed evidence of the mass detention of an estimated 1 million or more individuals from the said community after the CCP’s crackdown in the region.

Meanwhile, many perceive the meeting to be an opportunity to dial down tensions between the two nations. Meanwhile, China had signalled that it wanted to avoid a further deterioration in relations. Moreover, the scheduled meeting during the G20 summit in Bali comes after China’s President Xi was awarded a landmark third term as CCP’s general secretary last month.

The United States also plans to discuss stepped-up missile test launches by North Korea, which the US and its allies consider a growing threat in the region. Washington wants Beijing to pressurize Kim Jong-un, to reel back Pyongyang’s activities, and engage in talks on denuclearization.