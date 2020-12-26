From Trump’s ‘Christmas Portrait’ to Bone’s Brexit Joke, Here Are Bizarre X'mas Cards

Every year, several politicians across the globe send out personalised Christmas cards to their friends, family and supporters. While some cards feature a nice photo with “Merry Christmas” written on top, others sometimes are awkward or downright bizarre. This year too US President Donald Trump and UK leader Keir Starmer’s cards have caught people’s attention for all the wrong reasons. But they are not alone, as in the past too politicians have sent out many embarrassing cards. Therefore, here are a few hilarious greeting cards of all time.

Donald Trump’s ‘Christmas portrait’

On December 19, US First Lady Melania Trump had shared the Christmas portrait. While wishing “Merry Christmas”, the Trumps' shared a post where the duo can be seen standing on the Grand Staircase of the White House. The picture had taken the internet by storm as people thought the US President and his wife might have been photoshopped into their greeting card.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

Keir Starmer’s Christmas greetings

This year, the Labour Party leader Keir Starmer decided to pot for a picture of himself and his wife Victoria clapping for healthcare workers. While the photo is nice, several internet users, however, noted Starmer's should have thought through their font choice. They said that it looked like they’re wishing everyone a “messy Christmas” instead of a “merry” one.

At least we got a Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/f7nNv0ol3p — Paul John Lyon (@pauljohnlyon) December 8, 2020

Tony Blair’s 2014 Christmas card

While speaking about bizarre cards, Tony Blair’s 2014 Christmas card was definitely one of the most hilarious ones. Several netizens had compared his smile with Chandler Bing. One user had even said that it seems Tony took lessons from Bing on how to smile for the greeting card.

Seems Tony Blair has been taking lessons from Chandler Bing on how to smile for a Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/34ZuKqewuo — Scott Carruthers (@Scotty_McTweety) December 1, 2014

MP Richard Harrington’s ‘horrifying’ card

Former Watford MP Richard Harrington was definitely not going statesmanly with his 2017 Christmas card. He wore a football scarf and a matching hat. But his double thumbs-up and enormous grin made his card “horrifying and yet so full of fun”. With his bold choice, several users also called him a “brave man”.

I got a christmas card from my local MP @Richard4Watford



It is horrifying and yet so fun of fun. Braver man than I for making the card. So far dues.



Just wish he would appose #brexit for an Xmas gift for the UK. pic.twitter.com/Nqac9aPLRA — Dr Krispian Lowe 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Jediknitter) December 9, 2017

Michele Fiore’s bizarre family portrait

Republican politician Michele Fiore’s family card depicted the “problem with gun culture”. While all the members wore red and looked all festive, the picture, however, also featured guns.

Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore's family Christmas card. This is the problem with gun culture in this country. pic.twitter.com/YePHh4qxgV — Z-Diddy™ (@Ziggy_Daddy) December 4, 2015

Peter Bone’s Brexit joke

While UK and EU now finally have settled on a Brexit deal, for years, however, leaders had been struggling. Back in 2017, Brexiteer Peter Bone had hilariously put together an image of him as a Santa Claus dropping off lumps of coal to Jean-Claude Juncker and Angela Merkel. Bone even explained the joke in the text.

Today in "things that make me want to die": Peter Bone's Christmas card! pic.twitter.com/s7sFBFNgpZ — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 6, 2017

Former deputy UK-PM Nick Clegg’s Christmas card

Clegg’s 2013 card was rather cute. The former deputy PM had used a picture in which his kids had doodled all over. However, just because he didn’t choose an image with himself and his wife in the centre, the card turned out to be a little bizarre.

This is Nick Clegg's Christmas card. It's almost like he likes being humiliated pic.twitter.com/WTav9yFQC4 — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) December 10, 2013

Ed Miliband’s 2017 X’mas greetings

The British politician’s 2017 image surely is one of the most hilarious ones so far. Miliband, who is currently the Shadow Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, surely looked like he is making a terrible sandwich joke. In 2018, he had even poked fun at his manifesto monolith.

Fair play to @Ed_Miliband.

This is his official Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/LdqKETxYDh — James Melville (@JamesMelville) December 15, 2017

Andrew Leigh’s ‘happy’ family

Back in 2015, Australian MP Andrew Leigh had decided against airbrushing the realities of a family Christmas with his kids. In the card, his 3-year-old son, who probably didn’t like standing for the picture, can be seen sitting with a grumpy face.

LOVE MP Andrew Leigh’s Christmas card pic.twitter.com/a2VthrYrUw — michelle griffin (@michellegriff) December 1, 2015

