From Ukraine To China, All On Macron's Agenda For Talks With Biden During US Visit

President of France Emmanuel Macron is set to be hosted by US President Joe Biden this week, as the two leaders will discuss a slew of raging issues including strategy amid the Russia-Ukraine war and China to ease trade and economic tensions.

This is the first meeting between the French President and President Joe Biden since the bilateral diplomatic relations between the two nations went sour after Washington's sale of nuclear submarines to Australia.

What is the agenda?

The French President will begin his visit on Wednesday in a meeting with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris at NASA’s headquarters in Washington. The meeting will focus on a discussion of issues related to bilateral cooperation in space. President Emmanuel Macron will also attend a working lunch at NASA headquarters on issues relating to climate and biodiversity with members of Congress.

Furthermore, as per the White House, US Vice President along with US State Secretary Antony Blinken will also host a state luncheon for Macron and his family on Thursday. White House Spokesperson John Kirby said it is "an opportunity to highlight a foundational component of this administration's approach to foreign policy - and that's through alliances." In addition to holding bilateral talks with President Biden, Macron's tour includes a visit to New Orleans later in the week.

China and Ukraine being given priority

Amid the bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, US officials say they are expected to discuss topics including Ukraine, Iran's nuclear program and China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region, reported Sputkin.

"I think China will be on the very top of the agenda between the two leaders," one US official stated Monday. "Europe has its interests - our views on China are not identical but I think there is a strong view that we should be speaking from a common script in response to China."

Moreover, various US officials have also stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine will be "front and centre" during the meeting at the Oval Office, with both presidents working to maintain economic and military support for Kyiv.

A substantive conversation on economic and energy security elements has also been scheduled and will include the increased supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by the United States ahead of the coming winter, green energy, 'unfair' Chinese trade practices, and the European Union’s concern that the Inflation Reduction Act is diverting investment away from Europe, the US official said.