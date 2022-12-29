From Ukraine To Italy, Europe's Migrant Crisis Ails Different Parts Of Continent In 2022

As Europe continues to grapple with migration challenges, governments are struggling to defend their borders. In the northwest, the perilous journey across the English Channel has resulted in tragedy, while in the southeast, the Western Balkans have seen the busiest migrant traffic since the crisis of 2015, as per a report from The National News. Meanwhile, the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the hardline stance of Italy's new government add further uncertainty for 2023.

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, was elected on a platform to curb migration. With approximately 100,000 people crossing the Mediterranean to Italy's shores in 2022, Meloni quickly made her point by turning away a migrant rescue ship and forcing France to take it in. Meloni has offered closer economic ties with African countries in exchange for their help in curbing migration, potentially leading to a shift in Mediterranean migration patterns. However, experts warn that Italy's stance is not the only factor at play, with legal changes, visa regulations, control capacities, stability in transit countries, and the interplay of smuggling networks all having an impact.

Balkans

Border guards have reported that the journey from the Balkans to the EU border has been the busiest illegal migration route of 2022, with over 100,000 people arriving from the region, many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Tunisia. Austria has been particularly unhappy about the influx, as a landlocked country, and used the crisis as justification to veto Romania and Bulgaria's membership in the EU's visa-free Schengen zone. The issue is set to continue to occupy the EU in the coming year as it tries to strengthen its alliances against Russia.

English Channel

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has targeted what he sees as spurious asylum claims from Albanians crossing the Channel. Government figures show that about 13,000 Albanians arrived in Britain in 2022, making up a third of those crossing the waterway in small boats. Sunak and France have agreed to work together, with an agreement signed in November envisioning joint operations and an increase in French patrols funded by £62 million ($76.6 million) of British money. In addition, the UK has been reinvited to a club of European migration ministers, after previously being suspended due to former leader Boris Johnson's hardline stance on migration.

Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, refugees seeking safety have been welcomed with open arms in the European Union. Most have been granted legal status, and efforts have been made to find homes and support for Ukrainian women and children. According to a report from a German expert council, there has not been a negative shift in attitudes towards refugees as a result of the influx. With over 7.8 million refugees registered across Europe, Poland has taken on a significant number of these displaced individuals. The humanitarian efforts put in place, honed during previous crises in Syria and Afghanistan, have been activated to assist in the relocation and support of Ukrainian refugees.

Western Balkans

The prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the uncertain outlook for 2023 add further challenges to the migration situation in the Western Balkans. While the EU has made it clear that it expects candidate countries in the region to close visa loopholes, such as Serbia's liberal visa rules, it remains to be seen if the bloc will be able to reach a breakthrough or even a more modest "mini pact" on migration policy.

Briefly analysing the migrant crisis

According to the UNHCR, Europe has seen the highest number of refugees and displaced people since World War II. The main drivers of this crisis have been conflict, persecution, and human rights violations in countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, and Eritrea. Many refugees have sought safety in Europe, often embarking on dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea or land routes through the Balkans.

One political science model that can be used to analyze this crisis is the rational choice model, which posits that individuals and groups make decisions based on the calculation of costs and benefits. In the case of the migrant crisis, individuals and groups may have made the decision to migrate to Europe based on the perceived benefits of a better life and economic opportunities compared to the costs of making the journey and potentially facing obstacles such as border controls and rejection of their asylum claims.

One of the main drivers of the migration crisis in Europe has been the ongoing war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East and North Africa. The Syrian civil war, in particular, has displaced millions of people, many of whom have sought refuge in Europe. Other conflicts, such as those in Afghanistan and Iraq, have also contributed to the migration crisis. In addition to conflict, economic factors have played a role in driving migration to Europe, as people from poorer countries seek to escape poverty and find better opportunities in the more developed economies of Europe.

The response to the migration crisis in Europe has been varied and often controversial. Some European countries, such as Germany and Sweden, have adopted more welcoming policies towards migrants and refugees, offering them asylum and support. Other countries, however, have taken a more hardline approach, implementing stricter border controls and deportation policies in an effort to curb the influx of migrants. The treatment of migrants from Africa and the Middle East has been different from the treatment of Ukrainian migrants. The European Union (EU) has also struggled to come to a consensus on how to address the crisis, with some member states pushing for a more unified response while others advocate for a more national approach.

One of the main challenges in addressing the migration crisis in Europe has been the lack of a coordinated and cohesive response from the EU and its member states. While the EU has established some common policies on issues such as asylum and deportation, there are still significant differences between the approaches of individual member states. This has led to issues such as the so-called "refugee bottleneck" in countries such as Greece and Italy, where large numbers of migrants have become stuck due to a lack of capacity to process and relocate them.

Another challenge has been the political backlash and public opposition to migration in some European countries. The rise of far-right, anti-immigrant parties in several European countries has fueled tensions and made it more difficult for governments to implement more liberal migration policies. The migration crisis has also put pressure on public services and strained the resources of many European countries, leading to concerns about the ability of these countries to absorb and integrate large numbers of migrants.