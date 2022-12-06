From Visiting Chandni Chowk To Paying Homage At Gurdwara, German FM's India Visit In Pics

Quick links:
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok visits the Election Commission of India to observe the security measures and protocols followed by the ECI.
German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann accompanied the German Foreign Minister during her visit to ECI.
Baerbock met Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Verma who demonstrated the functioning of EVMs and security features in EVM-VVPAT usage to the German delegation.
On December 5, the German Foreign Minister met the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar. Baerbock is on a two-day visit to India.
This is Baerbock's first official visit to the country. Both the German and the Indian delegations talked about how both countries share trust and fundamental values.
The two sides talked about the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has engulfed the world. The German Foreign Minister took to Twitter and wrote that her visit to India feels like, "visiting friends".
The two foreign ministers left the meeting all in smiled. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar asserted that both sides talked about a number of important regional and global issues.
German FM, Baerbock was all in smiles as she poses for a picture with women at Delhi's Sis Ganj Gurdwara.