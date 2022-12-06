Last Updated:

From Visiting Chandni Chowk To Paying Homage At Gurdwara, German FM's India Visit In Pics

The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on a two-day visit to India. She paid her visit to Gurdwara, Chandni Chowk market and used Paytm.

Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
German FM Annalena Baerbok visits ECI
1/9
Image: ANI

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok visits the Election Commission of India to observe the security measures and protocols followed by the ECI.

German Delegations observes the EVMs
2/9
Image: ANI

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann accompanied the German Foreign Minister during her visit to ECI. 

Chief EC Rajeev Verma demonstrates EVMs to the FM
3/9
Image: ANI

Baerbock met Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Verma who demonstrated the functioning of EVMs and security features in EVM-VVPAT usage to the German delegation.

Baerbock met Indian EAM Dr. Jaishankar
4/9
Image: Twitter - @DrSJaishankar

On December 5, the German Foreign Minister met the Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar. Baerbock is on a two-day visit to India. 

The FMs talked about G20 and shared values
5/9
Image: Twitter - @AmbAckermann

This is Baerbock's first official visit to the country. Both the German and the Indian delegations talked about how both countries share trust and fundamental values. 

The delegation also talked about the War
6/9
Image: Twitter - @DrSJaishankar

The two sides talked about the Russia-Ukraine crisis that has engulfed the world. The German Foreign Minister took to Twitter and wrote that her visit to India feels like, "visiting friends". 

Two left all in smiles
7/9
Image: Twitter - @DrSJaishankar

The two foreign ministers left the meeting all in smiled. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar asserted that both sides talked about a number of important regional and global issues. 

Baerbock visits Gurdwara
8/9
Image: Twitter - @AmbAckermann

German FM, Baerbock was all in smiles as she poses for a picture with women at Delhi's Sis Ganj Gurdwara.

Baerbock visits Chandni Chowk
9/9
Image: Twitter - @AmbAckermann

On Tuesday, the German Foreign Minister also visited Delhi's famous Chandni Chowk market. She bought a dupatta and used Paytm to complete her purchase.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Hawaii illuminates in bright orange as volcano erupts for first time in 38 years

In pics: Hawaii illuminates in bright orange as volcano erupts for first time in 38 years
In pics: COVID-hit China struggles with growing dissent against Xi, anger among protesters

In pics: COVID-hit China struggles with growing dissent against Xi, anger among protesters