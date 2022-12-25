From War-torn Ukraine To US, Take A Look At Christmas Festivities Around The World

Quick links:
Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February. However, the Ukrainians are still keeping their merry spirits high as country's soldiers gathered together to celebrate Christmas.
The Ukrainian defense ministry shared pictures of Ukrainian soldiers celebrating Christmas eve by enjoying delicious Christmas meal.
In the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, members of Kyiv Opera Theater performed a 'Christmas in Shelter' concert on an underground stage.
The British Royal Family wished everyone Merry Christmas by sharing the visuals of the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal performing Christmas carol - 'I Saw Three Ships’.
The Prince and Princess of Whales wished the people of the UK a Merry Christmas by sharing a beautiful picture of a reindeer which was painted by the royal couple's eldest son Prince George.
People in Mexico lit flares and participated in the procession of "Ninopan", during a Christmas celebration in Mexico City.
The Musicians joined the procession which took place on the streets of the Xochimilco borough of Mexico City. Many people participated in the event to bring in the early Christmas spirits.
The Biblical town of Bethalam celebrated Christmas in its full glory. The women can be seen posing for a picture as they visit the Church of the Nativity.
People were all smiles as they visited the Church of the Nativity, which is traditionally known as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. The church is located in the West Bank town of Bethlehem
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared a picture in which the couple can be seen decorating a Christmas tree. The POTUS and FLOTUS wished Americans a joyful Christmas eve.