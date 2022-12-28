From Wildfires To Earthquakes, Five Natural Catastrophes That Rattled The World In 2022

The year 2022 brought its fair share of glorious and shattering moments. The world witnessed a raging war in Europe, skyrocketing inflation, suppression of women's rights, and several other distressing events. Even though some parts of the world celebrated little victories, others were ravaged by natural disasters such as forest fires, tsunamis, earthquakes, droughts and famines. As 2022 wraps up, we look back at the trail of destruction that was left behind by natural disasters across the globe.

West Java earthquake

At the top of the list is the most recent earthquake that struck Indonesia’s West Java region and reportedly claimed the lives of over 600 people, as per local authorities. The earthquake, which was recorded with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale, rattled the city of Chianjur in West Java on November 21, 2022.

Hurricane Ian

Earlier in September, a category 4 hurricane named Ian ripped through America’s Atlantic coast, majorly devastating western regions of Cuba and the southeastern parts of the United States, namely, South Carolina and Florida. It was the fifth most devastating hurricane to hit the Contiguous United States, and deeply affected cities like Naples and Fort Myers Beach with blackouts. It is estimated that Hurricane Ian brought damages of approximately $50 billion.

Pakistan floods

The month of June brought heavy monsoon rains and ultimately, dangerous flooding in Pakistan. The country, which usually records an average rainfall of 48 mm during monsoon, witnessed more than 166 mm of rainfall in the month of August this year. The floods resulted in the death of at least 260 people, with crucial transport services experiencing disruptions and thousands of homes collapsing. In August, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif stated that 33 million people had been affected by the disaster.

Arizona forest fire

Earlier this year in April, the American state of Arizona faced the wrath of a forest fire during wildfire season which began early and lasted for a relatively long period. People residing in 766 homes were urged to evacuate amid the wildfire, which destroyed several homes and 24 other structures. As per the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, the disaster forced over 2,000 locals to escape from the region.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai Eruption

January 14, 2022, witnessed the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai submarine volcano, which is situated near the southern Pacific Ocean. The eruption resulted in tsunamis across Fiji, Tonga, and American Samoa, and damaged parts of the United States, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand. Two people died in Peru due to the eruption, and three fishermen in the US were wounded. About 150 people residing on the islands of Atata and Mango were reported missing.