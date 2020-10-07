Japan: Fruit-enveloping Vine Found, Study Says It Helps 'improves Seed Manufacturing'

Scientists on October 7 stated that a unique vine found by a 90-year-old volunteer in Japan has a strange method of curving round its leaves and enveloping the fruits in a protecting microclimate. Published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences the study led by Nobuyuki Nagaoka and it discovered that the vine had specialised leaves which are capable of enclosing fruit and improving the seed manufacturing in colder situations. The study said, “we report leaves specialized to enclose fruit clusters and enhance seed production in an annual vine, Schizopepon bryoniifolius. Enclosure leaves were produced at the end of the growing season in late autumn”.

A new revelation

According to the study, Schizopepon bryiniifolius are different from other leaves in terms of structure and greennes. It was discovered that these special leaves are produced in the direction of the top of the rising season. Also, they produced a microclimate of as much as 4.6°C hotter than what was recorded near the fruit cluster whose leaves had been plucked off. The scientists found out that the enclosures were thicker on the colder sides.

Nobuyuki Nagaoka was accompanied by Shoji Naoe, Yu Takano-Masuya and Shoko Sakai and all the authors together discovered that the removal of the leaf enclosures had a negative effect on the survival and development of the vine’s fruit. The authors are still unable to determine the mechanism. The study says, “The results suggested that enclosures allow the plant to produce seeds under the cold weather the plant encounters at the end of its life. Vegetative and reproductive traits of plants have usually been studied separately”. Also, this study helps in examining how there are dynamic interactions as shown by an examination of associations among leaves. Also, reproductive traits change as per the life stages.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)