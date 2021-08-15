Fuel Tanker Explosion Rocks Northern Lebanon, Claims Lives Of At Least 20 & Injures Dozens

In a tragic incident reported from northern Lebanon, at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a fuel tanker truck exploded on Sunday morning. The cause of the blast has not been yet ascertained and the area has been cordoned off, said the Lebanese Red Cross. It further informed that its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site in the border village of Tleil and evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast. "Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies... from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️: our teams have transported 20 dead bodies and more than 7 injured from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/MgWdpC61Pn — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 15, 2021

Lebanon facing severe fuel shortage

The blast took place after the Army confiscated a warehouse in Tleil where about 60,000 litres of gasoline were stored that were to be illegally distributed among residents of the area, said a Lebanese military official, on the condition of anonymity. As the tragedy overwhelmed medical facilities, Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan instructed all hospitals across the country to admit all those people who were injured in the tragedy. He also announced that government will bear all the expenses of their treatment. The explosion comes amid severe fuel shortage is being faced by the Mediterranean country reportedly due to smuggling, hoarding and the government's inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel.

Deadliest explosion since August 2020

It is also being speculated that fuel in the tanker was being prepared to be smuggled to Syria where prices are much higher compared to those in Lebanon. This explosion is said to be the deadliest the country has witnessed since August 2020 when a blast at Beirut's port had taken the lives of at least 214 people besides injuring thousands. According to reports, the Mediterranean country is grappling with soaring poverty, plummeting currency and dire fuel shortages. Due to fuel shortages, many are left with just a few hours of electricity a day, while a number of hospitals are on the verge of shutting down due to power outages. The shortages have paralyzed the country long dependent on private generators to light up their homes.

Image Credits: AP