Fugitive Carlos Ghosn's Daring Escape Involves Private Jets, Retired US Soldiers And More

On June 15, an American father-son duo admitting to plotting one of the world's most brazen prison escapes in recent memory. Their target was Carlos Ghosn; the French-Lebanese multi-millionaire and former Chairman of Nissan.

What was Carlos Ghosn's crime?

In 2018, the Japanese police arrested Ghosn and charged him with a slew of financial crimes: Underreporting earnings, using company funds for personal expenses, putting personal losses on the company were some of the charges levelled against him. Notably, Ghosn was one of the biggest names in the auto industry and was charged four times previously for financial misconduct.

The former boss of Renault-Nissan reportedly spent a good chunk of a year jetting around or cocooning in boxes to be translocated from one place to another wherever he faced bail constraints and had to evade arrest.

As the head of Japanese carmaker Nissan, Ghosn created and ran an alliance that combined Nissan - French Renault and Japanese Mitsubishi and was known to be one of Japan's most powerful business people, and an influential foreign executive.

Carlos Ghosn's defence and counterclaims

Ghosn claimed that the charges against him were bogus, and an elaborate ploy by corporate enemies to bring him down. In jail, he reportedly claimed to have spent weeks at a time in solitary confinement, limited to only about 30 minutes daily outside and 2 weekly showers, among other tortures he had endured.

Although Ghosn was eventually released on bail, he was kept under house arrest in Tokyo. He claimed that his case would take about 5 years, which was when his contacts decided to execute a plan to rescue him out of Japan.

Ghosn's associates seek retired US special forces soldier's help

Ghosn's friends reached out to Michael Taylor, a former US special forces soldier who had spent years extracting people from dangerous places. Taylor, who claimed that he was under the impression that Japanese authorities were torturing and mistreating Ghosn, decided to extend his help when Nissan Chairman's associates approached him.

Carlos Ghosn's daring escape

Michael Taylor, along with his son Peter Taylor, quickly got to work and assembled a team of operatives who specialised in extraction. They reportedly hired a private jet and devised a plan.

In December 2019, Taylor's team landed in Osaka, Japan and headed to Tokyo where they met Ghosn, who had been allowed to visit a hotel after getting special permission. It was here that the team put Ghosn in a box meant to hold a subwoofer (with air holes drilled in) and drive it to the Kansai International Airport. The box was later loaded onto their private jet without raising any suspicion and the team of operatives boarded the plane and took off.

The team first headed to Lebanon where, within hours of his arrival, the country's President greeted Ghosn. Japanese authorities were reportedly unaware of this development and did not know he was missing until they saw reports of his arrival in Lebanese newspapers.

Michael and Peter Taylor then returned to the US, believing that the operation was legal because skipping bail was only an act of misdemeanour. However, that proved to be wrong as in March of this year, the US extradited the Taylors to Japan, where they were charged with masterminding the operation.

When the case came to trial recently, the Taylors pleaded guilty and were informed that Ghosn is an internationally wanted man, who lives free as a hero in Lebanon. The Taylors currently face up to 3 years in a Japanese jail for abetment to crime and assisting an international criminal escape justice.

Hidden in plain sight

Carlos Ghosn in his book Ensemble, Toujours (with Carole Ghosn), which was published in 2020, reflected that he knew the escape was possible as soon as he heard the plane. He recalled being cooped up in a box that was loaded into a private plane to Istanbul and flown further to Beirut. Two Turkish pilots, an airline employee along with the Taylor duo would be sentenced according to Japanese law now.