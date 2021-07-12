Fugitive Mehul Choksi Granted Bail On 'medical Grounds', Allowed To Travel Back To Antigua

In a big setback for India, Dominica High Court on Monday granted bail to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi on medical grounds on a bail deposit of 10,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollar. Not just that, all proceedings of illegal entry and judicial review were adjourned and he was granted permission to travel to Antigua 'strictly for medical treatment', until he was deemed 'fit to travel back' to Dominica. The order was passed in an early hearing of the bail petition, the application for which was moved by Choksi on grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is not available in Dominica. The Dominica court had approved the application and shifted the hearing scheduled to take place on July 23, to July 12.

Talking about the bail, Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said, "Dominican court has upheld the principle of dignity. Dominican court has upheld the rule of law. "

Mehul Choksi case

On May 23, Mehul Choksi went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island and could not be traced even though his vehicle was found deserted near the Jolly Harbour. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. The CBI, MEA, and ED also have filed separate affidavits challenging Choksi's plea and seeking his extradition. He is currently under judicial custody and is housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.

Owner of Gitanjali Jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of leading the PNB scam duping the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,500 crore and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition since August 2018.