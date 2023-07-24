Fukushima Fish Found With High Levels Of Radioactive Caesium Ahead Of Fukushima Release

In a harrowing finding, a black rockfish retrieved in May living near drainage outlets at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant contained levels of radioactive caesium which was found to be 180 times of the safety limits, Guardian newspaper reported. The fish was found by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco). It consisted of 18,000 becquerels per kilogram of cesium-137 which was way above the maximum level of 100 becquerels per kg. Japan, following the approval of international Atomic Agency IAEA, is set to release 1.3m tonnes of chemically treated water from the Fukushima plant sparking widespread safety concerns internationally.

Hong Kong threatens to ban food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures

The UN nuclear agency endorsed Japan's planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the now-defunct Fukushima nuclear plant, stating that it meets international standards. IAEA said that the radioactive water will have negligible environmental and health impacts. The move is being condemned by environmentalist groups in South Korea, China and some Pacific Island nations, who argue that the radioactive water will be damaging for fishing and food, even if it is no longer contaminated.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, submitted the UN agency's final assessment to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Grossi stated that the report is a “comprehensive, neutral, objective, scientifically sound evaluation" adding that the agency is "very confident about it.”

In a boycott of the release, Hong Kong threatened to ban food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, while China initiated radioactivity testing of Japanese seafood imports. A Tepco official was quoted saying by the paper that the company was confident “the impact on the public and environment will be minuscule”. The area where the rockfish was caught in May was contaminated from the water that flowed from reactors one, two and three during the rainfall. Tepco argued that the caesium concentration in the sediment measured more than 100,000 becquerels per kg.

“Since contaminated water flowed into the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station port immediately after the accident, Tepco has periodically removed fish from inside the port since 2012 using fishnets that have been installed to prevent the fish from escaping the port,” the Tepco official was quoted as saying by the paper.

A total of 44 fish were found to contain levels of caesium levels that were found to be way above the 100 becquerels per kg in the Fukushima plant port between May 2022 and May 2023, Tepco reportedly said. At least 90% of fish caught in or near the inner breakwater had a high level of the compound that has triggered safety concerns. In other specimens of the fishes, particularly high radioactivity was discovered. Eeel caught in June 2022 had 1,700 becquerels per kg, while a rock trout caught in April 2023 was found to have 1,200 becquerels. Monitoring was suspended after the nets were installed in the month of January 2016 to keep away the contaminated fish from mixing with the others in the downstream of the river.

"When a black rockfish with radioactive concentrations that exceed regulatory standards was caught off the coast of Soma [about 50km north of the plant] in January 2022, we began sampling again within this area in conjunction with the installation of more nets to prevent fish from leaving the port,” Tepco official told the paper.

Despite the safety concerns, Tepco is scheduled to release more than 1.3m tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima plant into the sea next month.