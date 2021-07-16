Fulton County Election Fraud: Judge Allows Lawsuit Despite Very Little Evidence Of Fraud

In June, a judge allowed a lawsuit seeking a review of absentee ballots due to an alleged fraud in Fulton County during the November election. The voter fraud lawsuit was filed by a long-time critic of Georgia's election system, Garland Favorito, along with nine other Georgia voters. They intend to inspect 147,000 absentee ballots to check for illegitimate ballots among them.

The lawsuit has sworn statements from election workers and volunteers claiming they saw absentee ballots during the audit that were created by hand and were printed on a different piece of paper. They also have claimed that ballots were sneaked inside the election offices and were counted when the media was absent. They have claimed to have the security camera footage of the same.

Due to the lawsuit, Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, has demanded the immediate termination of two county-level election officials because of "continued failures" in handling and administering elections in Fulton County. He tweeted, "Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability. Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better."

Is there any proof of election fraud?

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that 200 absentee ballots in Fulton County had been scanned twice before the recount. After another three separate audits of 2020’s election results, they found no evidence of voter fraud of any kind. County officials are arguing whether or not to fire the county's election's director, Barron. Unsurprisingly, Democratic members of the Fulton County Commission want to keep him, while Republican members want to fire him. Fulton County Commission Chairman, Robb Pitts, defended Barron in a statement he made on Thursday. The ballots are currently kept under the sealed custody of the clerk of Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Courts.

Public data of ballot images show that around 200 votes were scanned twice before a recount, including Kanye West’s vote. However, there is no proof yet that the vote was rigged in any form to influence the winner. The discovery of such errors only highlights the underlying issues within the American voting system. The invalid ballots are fewer in numbers to change the result of Georgia as Joe Biden won by more than 12,000 votes in the state.