Fun House Fame Martina And Melanie Are Now Taking Private Show Bookings

It's been 20 years since the famous British show Fun House was last aired on television in 1999. The show was hosted by Pat Sharp and was among one of the favorites of every 80s kids out there. Pat hosted the show alongside twin sisters Melanie and Martina Grant, cheerleaders supporting each of the two teams. Pat is now working on an adult version of the show and the twins are also involved.

Book Martina and Melanie for private shows

Martina and Melanie Grant, now 48, are available for private show bookings, they can be booked for birthday parties or any other event. While talking about their life after the show ended in 1999, Martina and Melanie said that people can book them for events as well. The twin sisters are planning to host a live event to promote the game show as Pat was doing all the hard work for the new adult version. The show is owned by Warner Bros and the twin sisters are trying hard to get their approval to do the live event.

While talking to the media, Martina and Melanie said that they are living a very "normal life" currently and juggle between part-time jobs and motherhood. Both the sisters are mother now and have normal jobs like account and pub manager. Melanie is managing a Wetherspoon's pub, while Martina is an account manager for Clarins working at a spa.

The sisters also have a Celeb VMs, where they charge money for sending video messages to fans if they are celebrating someone's marriage or birthday. Martina and Melanie charge £30 for a message and according to them, it's not expensive for a nice treat like these. Martina and Melanie are still good friends with Pat and they get really well with the former Fun House host.

