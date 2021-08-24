'Fundamental Red Line': UN Official Asks Taliban To Protect Women Rights In Afghanistan

The UN rights chief, on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, voiced grave concerns at the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to force its ultra-austere set of rules on the residents. Speaking at the opening of emergency sessions on Afghanistan, Michelle Bachelet asserted that treatment of women would mark a “fundamental red line” and urged the insurgents to stand up to their promise of safeguarding women’s rights. Soon after concluding their blitz, the Taliban promised to allow women to work and educate themselves but the vow seems empty looking at their previous regime.

Meanwhile, Bachelet urged the Taliban to honour their commitments and refrain from reprisals. "The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality," she said. The high commissioner warned that indulging in rights violations would “undermine the legitimacy of perpetrators” both vis-a-vis people and international institutions. "A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she said calling for "respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment."

🇦🇫#Afghanistan: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet calls for a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation, including the Taliban's implementation of its promises, with a focus on prevention.



Read 👉 https://t.co/e7Ww8roowk@UN_HRC #SS31 pic.twitter.com/7fw8hp2ILX — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 24, 2021

"There are grave fears for women, for journalists and for the new generation of civil society leaders who have emerged in the past years. Afghanistan's diverse ethnic and religious minorities are also at risk of violence and repression, given previous patterns of serious violations under Taliban rule and reports of killings and targeted attacks in recent months," the UN leader said.

Atrocities in the 90s

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist, setting up ultra-austere rules for residents. The Taliban’s previous regime marked the darkest time for Afghan women. During their rule, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative to accompany them. More gruesome acts included public executions. The Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery. In Afghanistan, some 3,000 families, mainly from Northern provinces, recently taken over by the Taliban, live in tents inside the park, some on the sidewalks. 80 per cent of those displaced are women and children.

Image: AP



