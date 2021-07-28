Furious Monkey Gang Clash On Road Brings Traffic To Halt In Thailand; Watch Video Here

In a bizarre incident, a clash between two rival monkey gangs brought traffic to halt in the Lopburi area of Thailand. The tribe of monkeys attacked each other over food near a traffic junction in the middle of a four-lane road. The presence of monkeys brought the commuters to stop and wait until the gangs cleared the way. Hundreds of monkeys filled the streets while the passersby waited and watched them bicker over food in the middle of the road. Take a look:

The photos and videos of the quarrel were shared by a Facebook user from Lopburi, Wisrut Suwanphak on his profile. He uploaded the pictures and clips with a caption in Thai, which reads "Start the battle again Lopburi, Muang Ling. Teenagers are fighting each other again 🐒🤣🔥Close the road with cars in a row," when roughly translated into English. The post was shared over 10 thousand times by Facebook users. The original post garnered over 1.9k reactions, out of which over 500 people reacted with a laughing emoji and over 30 reacted with a "wow" emoji. The post also received over 900 comments.

The fight broke out due to a shortage of food

According to local Thai media, the fight broke out near an adjacent Buddhist temple, which is also a famous tourist destination. The barrel of monkeys clashes against each other due shortage of food in the locality. The tourists fed these monkeys when they visited the temple. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and subsequent tourist bans, the monkeys have starved for quite some time.

Never seen anything like this before

The person who filmed the tussle informed local Thai media, Thai Rath, that he had never witnessed something like this before. Wisrut was on the terrace on the 3rd floor of a nearby building when he heard a unanimous screeching. He compared the fight to a Thai gangster movie. As per reports, the cars honked deafeningly to disperse the troop. There was also blood on the street after several monkeys received grave injuries during the clash.

(Input: Facebook)