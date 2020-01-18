Fyre Festival's Andy King Endorses New Evian Water Advertisement

Andy King who became popular for making frank confessions about the things he was willing to do to save the Fyre Festival in Netflix's documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, has now endorsed an Evian advertisement. According to reports, Evian created a custom water bottle with a slogan that read 'So good you'd do anything for it'. The custom water bottle was created to honour King's efforts to save the festival.

King makes an announcement with a catch

Andy King made the announcement on his Instagram handle with a catch. He gave a chance to people to win 10 custom bottles. The caption of the post states that anyone interested needs to follow Andy King on Instagram and tag a friend between a time period of January 17-January 18. The caption also stated that the names would be randomly picked and the winners would be announced on January 22, 2020.

The slogan comes after Andy King proved that he was ready to do anything to save the Fyre Festival even as it was proving to be a disastrous event. According to reports, the founder of the festival, Billy McFarland contacted King to do him a favour after the customs department had asked them to pay a sum of £130,000 in order to release four trucks carrying bottles of Evian water for the festival.

Read: RBI Asks Issuers To Provide Facility To Switch On, Off Cards To Prevent Frauds

Read: Nigerian Used Fake Passports To Launder Romance Fraud Money

Fyre Festival

The luxurious Fyre festival turned out to be a disaster. According to reports, people were promised the best of parties and the finest food available. Kendall Jenner was also paid $250,000 to post on Instagram about the event. Other social media influencers such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Balwin also posted about the 2017 festival which was to be conducted on an island located in the Bahamas. Tickets cost up to £58,000.

However, instead of expecting luxury accommodation, attendees were duped for the kind of money they had paid. The Fyre Festival was suddenly cancelled and in 2018, CEO of Fyre media Billy McFarland was awarded a six-year jail sentence based on the charges of fraud and was ordered to pay a fine of $26 million.

Read: 171 Hospitals De-empanelled, Rs 4.6 Cr Penalty Levied For Committing Fraud In PMJAY

Read: Bizarre: U-19 World Cup Hero Kalra Suspended For 1 Year From Ranji Trophy For "age-fraud"